An abundance of hydroelectric power and wind is pushing up renewable energy in the spring months, but there is a need for more power during the summer peak, as well as issues with the geographic location of resources.

Germany has been a global leader in many aspects of the transition to renewable energy, including both deployment policies and strategies for grid integration. One aspect of the nation's Energiewende (Energy Turn or Transition) that is often underestimated is the deployment of complementary volumes of wind and solar, so that the overall amount of renewable energy has been relatively stable on a seasonal basis for many years - although the dismantling of policy support for solar may have pushed the balance in the direction of excess wind in 2017.

By contrast, the United States is seeing more of an unplanned, free-market transition to renewables, driven by a combination of tax policies, largely resource-agnostic renewable energy mandates, and raw economics. And as an analysis from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows, this led to a seasonal imbalance in the aggregate output of renewable energy sources in 2017.

2017 saw particularly high levels of hydro output, due to a very wet winter in Western States. This peaked during the late Spring with the nation's hydroelectric dams generating more than 30 terawatt-hours (TWh) in May alone, and falling to around half that level by October.

However, wind also displayed a seasonal pattern, with a national aggregate output of around 25 TWh each month in March and April, falling to only 15 TWh in August. By contrast solar peaked in June at around 6 TWh. The net result was that total U.S. renewable output peaked in March, April and May and fell to its lowest level during August.

Therefore, as opposed to shipping between 230 and 250 megawatts ...

