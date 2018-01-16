

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google plans to commission three underwater cables in 2019 as part of efforts to expand its cloud business amid stiff competition from rivals Microsoft and Amazon.



The three fiber-optic subsea cables will run across different routes. The first cable, Curie, is a private cable that will connect Chile to Los Angeles. Once deployed, Curie will be Chile's largest single data pipe and will serve Google users as well as customers across Latin America.



The second underwater cable, Havfrue, is a consortium cable that will connect the U.S. to Denmark and Ireland. Hayfrue will be built by TE SubCom and is expected to come online by the end of 2019.



Lastly, the Hong Kong-Guam Cable system or HK-G, will be a consortium cable interconnecting major subsea communication hubs in Asia. It will help Google reach customers in Australia and the Pacific region.



In addition, Google will open its Netherlands and Montreal regions in the first quarter of 2018, followed by Los Angeles, Finland, and Hong Kong.



'Together, these investments further improve our network-the world's largest-which by some accounts delivers 25% of worldwide internet traffic. Companies like PayPal leverage our network and infrastructure to run their businesses effectively,' Ben Treynor Sloss, vice president of Google's cloud platform, said in a blog post.



Google noted that it has spent $30 billion to improve its infrastructure over three years.



Google has direct investment in eleven cables, including those planned or under construction. In addition, the company leases capacity on numerous additional submarine cables.



