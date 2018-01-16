sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, January 16

16 January 2018

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the "Company')

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 16 January 2018 all the resolutions that were proposed were duly approved. The resolutions approved included resolutions to authorise the Company to issue shares, including shares held in treasury, and to purchase its own shares.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting, other than the resolutions relating to the ordinary business of the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A summary of the proxy votes received will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.bee-plc.com

Contact:

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

Martin Salmon / Graham Venables
Northern Trust
Tel: 020 7982 2000


