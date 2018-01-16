sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.01.2018 | 16:41
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Directorship Change - New Chairman

PR Newswire
London, January 16

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

Directorship Change - new Chairman

The Board of Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that Mr Bates has retired from the Board following the Company's Annual General Meeting that was held on 16 January 2018. The Board wishes to thank Mr Bates for his significant contribution to the Company during his tenure. The Board further announces that Ms Daley has been appointed as the new Chairman by the Board in place of Mr Bates and Mr Thomson has been appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee in place of Ms Daley. Both appointments have been made with immediate effect.

16 January 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire