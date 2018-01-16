Baring Emerging Europe PLC

Directorship Change - new Chairman

The Board of Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that Mr Bates has retired from the Board following the Company's Annual General Meeting that was held on 16 January 2018. The Board wishes to thank Mr Bates for his significant contribution to the Company during his tenure. The Board further announces that Ms Daley has been appointed as the new Chairman by the Board in place of Mr Bates and Mr Thomson has been appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee in place of Ms Daley. Both appointments have been made with immediate effect.

