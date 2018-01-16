Global Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market 2018-2023 with Swagelok, Parker Hannifin, HY-LOK, Fujikin, Bray International, Circor International & Hex Valves Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market by Material, Product, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The instrumentation valves and fittings market is expected to grow from USD 2.95 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.54 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.



Factors driving the growth of this market are growth in fracking and utilizing 1-6-inch brass or copper valves in the oil & gas industry; growth in the electronics and semiconductor industry and a large number of coal-based power projects in the Asian region; and demand for ultraclean valves in the biopharmaceuticals industry to maintain hygiene, cleanliness, and maintenance access.



Among various industries, oil & gas is expected to account for the largest size of the overall instrumentation valves and fittings market between 2017 and 2023. Instrumentation valves and fittings are used in the oil & gas industry in offshore rigs, refinery plants, and gas handling systems. These are used in the chemicals industry in applications such as backflow prevention, acid/caustic/water flow control, pressure reduction and control, impulse lines from different pressure cells, air pressure regulators, and heat trace lines.

In the pulp & paper industry, instrumentation valves are used for pH measurements, boiler control, pressure and temperature regulation, and flow measurements. In the energy & power industry, instrumentation valves and fittings are used for handling process water for energy production and cold reheat isolation in coal-fired plants. These valves and fittings are also used in solar steam loops and cooling water loops.



APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the instrumentation valves and fittings market during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market in APAC is the increased investment in advanced manufacturing facilities by semiconductor manufacturers in countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Instrumentation valves and fittings are used in wafer manufacturing assembly lines and clean rooms during fabrication and manufacturing processes of the semiconductor industry.



Swagelok (US), Parker Hannifin (US), HY-LOK Corporation (South Korea), Fujikin Corporation (US), Bray International (US), Circor International (US), and Hex Valves (US) are the major players operating in the instrumentation valves and fittings market.

