MILAN, Italy, 2018-01-16 16:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enter, a leader in network and cloud services based in Italy, today announces the market introduction of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) service on its national and international Ethernet infrastructure. The solution is purpose-built to serve both enterprise and carrier customers.



Enterprise customers will be able to take advantage of Enter's hybrid Wide Area Network (WAN), distributed across 35+ national and international Points of Presence (PoPs) to ensure global coverage and SD-WAN service availability. This will streamline network control for branch locations, simplifying enterprise WAN management for both cloud-based and on-premises applications. The service allows users to prioritize select business-critical applications and monitor application performance through an easy-to-use analytics portal.



Enter's new SD-WAN offering enables carrier customers to facilitate and increase interconnections by opening the door to multi-operator interconnection opportunities. In line with the most recent regulatory industry guidelines, Enter offers a managed wholesale solution to its partners. Carriers can now focus on offering a fully managed and automated service leveraging Enter's SD-WAN service and Ethernet network without the traditional hassles of shipping equipment to interconnection points or managing installation.



Through Enter's OpenStack-based network automation capabilities and SD-WAN functions, partners can easily integrate their SD-WAN platforms with Enter's infrastructure, extending on-demand services into any of company's on-net locations.



"SD-WAN adoption has made cost savings and simplified management a reality," says Milko Ilari, Head of International Business & Strategy at Enter. "Both our enterprise and carrier customers will be able to lower their operational and capital expenditures through increased network automation and optimization."



"Our enterprise customers will benefit from an agile and flexible network for virtualization and dynamic bandwidth services, while our carrier customers gain end-to-end control over services to the customer premises. This agility means they can reduce the time it takes to complete service requests from weeks to one day, and help their customers turn-up sites in days instead of months."



About Enter Enter is a leading European network and cloud provider focused on providing connectivity, data center and internet solutions throughout Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. The company's IP backbone spans Europe's largest PoPs (Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Stockholm, Brussels, Vienna, Prague and Budapest), as well as the U.S. (New York) and Far East (Hong Kong) to serve companies in Europe, North America and APAC.



In 2012, the company developed Enter Cloud Suite, the first European, OpenStack-based cloud IaaS service. Enter Cloud Suite is available in Milan, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and is one of the official cloud platforms of 52 European institutions and agencies, such as the European Parliament and Court of Justice. To learn more about the company, please visit: http://www.enter.eu and www.entercloudsuite.com.



