StreamNet, Inc.: StreamNetTV Will Be the Only Streaming Service to Include Over 100 Music Channels in All Subscription Bundles Windsor Street Capital LP Lead Broker Dealer for REG A+ $18,000,000 Offering

Audio Music Channels in HD to Include Top Tier Music Shows by DJ's and Hosts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / StreamNet.TV plans to give all their subscribers plenty of music to get your dance boogie streaming groove on. Says CEO Darryl Payne, my background is all about the music. I want our customers to know, there will be no party like a StreamNet.TV party.

StreamNet.TV will initially offer 3 Basic Bundles:

$9.99 for access to unlimited Movies and TV Shows, plus over 100 Music Channels. $29.99 for all of bundle 1 plus 100+ Live Television Channels and over 100 Music Channels $59.99 for all of bundle 1 and 2, plus all additional content available on the platform, including unlimited all access to most Pay-Per-View events.

We will also be prepared to offer our customers hundreds of more music channels in the event our competitors offer over 100 channels of music to their subscribers. The team is hard at work. Our goal is to hopefully commence trading on Nasdaq or the NYSE in the second quarter of 2018.

StreamNet.TV, Inc. SEC Qualified Regulation A+ $18,000,000 offering. Shares in StreamNet.TV's stock are available at $5.00 per share to registered broker-dealers, individual investors and investment companies.

Windsor Street Capital, L.P. will be acting as lead manager for the offering. WSC will also set up the syndicate with participating FINRA and SEC Registered broker-dealers and investment firms.

About StreamNet.TV

StreamNet.TV would like to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, & Amazon Prime. Many channels will be available to consumers in HD, Virtual Reality, & 3D.

StreamNet.TV will be able to close on the purchase of hundreds of thousands of master tapes when all funding is completed. Revenue sharing deals will be offered to TV Networks, film companies, and movie studios.

Our Streaming Media Pay-Per-View Platform is currently live. Video content will be available for consumers to stream on over 400 mobile devices. Subscribers will be at the front line as our Ultra High Definition standard.

StreamNet shall expand the capability of the broadcast station, the introduction of Internet protocol media distribution, and interactive geography based consumer apps. The mission is to protect the rights of content owners and bridge the complex world of analogue, digital, HD, and new cloud based technologies.

Darryl Payne has a career spanning 42 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks reaching into millions of homes.

SEC Qualification:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1681343/999999999417000105/xslQUALIFX01/primary_doc.xml

Powerpoint presentation for StreamNet.TV: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/StreamNetTVPitchDeck 2018.pdf

About Windsor Street Capital, L.P.

Windsor Street Capital, L.P. is an independent, full-service investment banking firm. Established in 1993, WSC helps public and private companies with a variety of debt and equity financing transactions. We take pride in our custom-tailored approach to each client and building strong and lasting relationships.

What is Regulation A+

Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows private companies to raise up to $50 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the public and not just accredited investors.

Interested parties and investors can use the following contact for additional information:

streamnetTV@windsorstreetcapital.com

Link to REG A+ on Transfer.LY http://www.streamnet.tv/

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

