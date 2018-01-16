Global Gene Therapy for Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Analysis Report 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Gene Therapy for Ovarian Cancer - A Pipeline Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the gene therapy for ovarian cancer for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the gene therapy.

The ovarian cancer immunotherapies market has already got some commercially successful chemotherapy products. However, chemotherapy often involves a combination of two or more drugs, given intravenously every 3-4 weeks, and mostly associated with long-lasting side/adverse effects. Various studies have shown that chemotherapy can damage the blood-producing cells of the bone marrow, resulting in blood-related complications.

Gene therapy is emerging as one of the most exciting approaches for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Replacement gene therapy, which replaces faulty genes with normal ones in the body, is particularly promising and currently gaining attention. It has potential to cure ovarian cancer and can be used as a promising option for long-lasting treatment.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the adoption of replacement gene therapy. Ovarian cancer has the lowest survival rate among all the other types of gynecological cancers. Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is the most common ovarian cancer witnessed among patients.



Players in the ovarian cancer immunotherapies market have come up with few chemotherapy products that are commercially successful. However, chemotherapy can cause blood-related complications by damaging the blood-producing cells of the bone marrow. This in turn is fueling the popularity of gene therapy which is expected to be one of the biggest paradigm shifts in pharmacology.



Key vendors

Takara Bio

VBL

Therapeutics

Targovax

CELSION

Lokon Pharma

SiBiono GeneTech

Advantagene

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Gene Therapy For Ovarian Cancer: An Insight



Part 05: Major Regulatory Authorities



Part 06: Pipeline Landscape



Part 07: Comparative Analysis



Part 08: Indication Analysis



Part 09: Therapeutic Assessment (Roa Based)



Part 10: Therapeutic Assessment (By Target)



Part 11: Key Companies



