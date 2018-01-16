Mobile App Development Company Hyperlink Infosystem Reveals Cost and Time Frame to Build an App in 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The year 2017 had been fantastic for tech innovators and influencers. The app economy has received an amazing response from users from all over the world. It is not just nice to have a mobile app for a business nowadays, it is mandatory. A mobile app can scale up business sales, satisfy the customers' needs and so on. According to a survey by Hyperlink Infosystem, the number of downloads of free mobile apps are 500% higher than the year 2012, so in just five years it is a phenomenal growth in the industry. There are few technologies which will be trending in the year 2018 which include cloud-based apps, IoT for mobile apps, wearable apps, Augmented Reality and Blockchain for better security.

Everything stops at one single question- 'How much does an app cost and what will be the time frame to make an app?' as everyone wants to serve something new to the world with the help of better technology. Hyperlink Infosystem -a leading mobile app development company undertook a survey to research on current technology trends and how it will help the future app development process. This survey will also throw some light on the cost and time frame to make an excellent mobile app. In this survey one thing is confirmed that it all depends on the clients' requirements.

The company took few types of mobile apps into consideration while doing this survey. On-demand applications are trending using different technologies. The outcome of this is very unique and helpful.

Costand Time frame to build Taxi Booking Apps:

If an investor wants to know the cost and time frame of taxi booking apps then firstly they need to know that there are two types of apps in taxi booking apps - One is for the riderand the other is for the driver.

Now costand time frame is based on the features a client wants to add. A taxi app with complete basic features will cost around $10,000 to $14,000 and that will take a month or more.

If a client is going for a higher version then a basic one then it will cost around $15,000 to $19,000 and time frame can vary betweentwo months tofour months.

And the highest version of a taxi booking app can vary between $20,000 to $35,000 and one can consider the time frame asfour months tofive months.

Costand Time frame to build a Restaurant Booking App:

These type of apps are one of themost popular apps in the world right now. Many restaurant booking apps are also running on a famous technology - Augmented Reality.

It is slightly different than a taxi app. In restaurant booking apps, there are three apps which work parallelly. So there is difference in the costand time frame too.

The basic app cost will vary between $10,000 to $15,000 and time frame will take approximately 2 months.

Medium sized apps will cost between $18,000 to $22,000 and will take aroundthree tofive months in making the same.

Highest version of a restaurant booking app will cost around $20,000 to $40,000 and time can be estimated within 5-6 months.

Costand Time Frame to build a Delivery App:

Delivery apps arealso one of the most demanding apps as now everyone wants everything at home. This is same as a restaurant booking app as it also includes three apps in total. So cost and time frame will also be approximately same as restaurant booking apps. This app helps the buyer to get things at home starting from a necessity to luxury.

In general, it will cost between $15,000 to $45,000 with a time frame of two-six months.

Costand Time Frame to build a Doctor's App:

These apps are a blessing for patients. Users are a click away from doctor's advise and appointments for any kind of disease. It was very essential to find out the costand time frame for a Doctor's app.

Users know the benefit of these kind of apps and to find out the costand time frame of the same, it needs to be understood how it works.

There are total two apps which are built. One is used by the doctors and the other is of course for patients. A client can also add the chatting feature which allows a patient to have a conversation with their doctors.

The costand time frame to build a Doctor's app varies between $12,000 to $50,000 and takestwo toeight months respectively.

Costand Time Frame to build a Beauty Salon App:

As the users know, these types of apps provide the finest beautyand salon services as per the needs of a client. This is the most convenient thingfor those who would like to visit and pamper themselves quite frequently.

It has two apps, one for the usersand the other is for the salon owners who are also the service providers. It can also include many advanced features. Chatting with beauty experts and getting their expert advice is easier through this.

Talking about the costand time frame - It depends on the features a client wants to add, size of the app, platforms on which it will get built etc.

Cost to make a beauty salon app is between $12,000 to $30,000 and takes two-five months to build a fully functional beauty salon app.

Costand Time Frame to build a Social Media App:

Social Media is one of the strongest platforms in the world to share everything with the people around. So the demand is definitely high to build a social media app. This survey lets the clientsand users know what all things can be considered to estimate the costand time frame.

Generally, social media apps are used to share photos, videos, chatting etc., There aremore advanced features which allow users to share live videos etc.

So in a broad idea, the cost to make a social app is between $10,000 to $60,000. Estimated time frame varies between 2.5 months to 6 months.

This detailed survey can be a turning point for those who want to create an app anywhere around the world. According to this survey, it is also believed that Indian mobile app developers cost lesser than anyone around the world.

Harnil Oza, the CEO of company said, "This survey is exclusively for those who are planning to invest their money in app developmentand technology. We wanted to prepare a whole guideline for mobile app development costand time-frame and that was the focus of this survey. Hyperlink Infosystem is the innovator and well-known for the best tailor-made mobile app development in the world."

According to the survey, the cost of any app depends on the economy of that country, but the quality remains the same. People around the world await for the best blend of technology & innovation and the year 2018 will come up with the same.

