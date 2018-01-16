

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government on Tuesday ordered a fast-track investigation into directors at the failed construction company Carillion.



Carillion on Monday collapsed into liquidation after struggling with huge debt and heavy losses on contracts. The company's liquidation, which managed hundreds of public sector projects worth 1.7 billion pounds, has put 20,000 UK jobs at risk.



Business Secretary Greg Clark has asked Insolvency Service to fast-track investigation into Carillion's directors and broaden scope to include those directors previously employed.



'It is important we quickly get the full picture of the events which caused Carillion to enter liquidation, which is why I have asked the Insolvency Service to fast- rack and broaden the scope of the Official Receiver's investigation,' Greg Clark said.



'In particular, I have asked that the investigation looks not only at the conduct of the directors at the point of its insolvency, but also of any individuals who were previously directors. Any evidence of misconduct will be taken very seriously,' he added.



The probe has been ordered because Carillion's former director Richard Howson is still receiving a hefty 600,000 pound payout despite the firm's weak financial health.



According to reports, Howson received 1.5 million in salary, bonuses and pension payments during 2016 and, as part of his departure deal, Carillion kept paying him a 660,000 pound salary and 28,000 pound in benefits until October.



Several other executives, including former finance chief Zafar Khan and interim CEO Keith Cochrane, also received similar benefits.



