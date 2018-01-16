Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: FITCH RATINGS AFFIRMS O'KEY RATING 16-Jan-2018 / 16:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 16 January 2018 FITCH RATINGS AFFIRMS O'KEY RATING O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the "Group"), one the leading food retailers in Russia, announces that the Fitch Ratings has affirmed its credit rating. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. The Long-term foreign and local-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) is affirmed at 'B+'. The outlook on the rating is Stable. COMPANY OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, Fitch - 'B+') is one of the largest retail chains in Russia. The Company operates under two main formats: hypermarkets under "O'KEY" brand and discounters under the "DA!" brand. As of January 16, 2018, the Group operates 145 stores across Russia. The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Company operates 4 distribution centers across the Russian Federation. For the full year 2016, revenue totaled RUB 175,470,671 ths, EBITDA reached RUB 9,253,206 ths, and net loss for the period amounted to RUB 137,790 ths. O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 50.95%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 19.53%. _____________________________________________________________________________ Disclaimer These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as "expects" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. For further information please contact: Veronika Kryachko Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +7 495 663 6677 ext. 404 e-mail: Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: OKEY Sequence No.: 5115 End of Announcement EQS News Service 645855 16-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84b74359656d56d98d524fc5103bc088&application_id=645855&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

