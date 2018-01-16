On September 1, 2017, the shares in Intuitive Aerial AB were given observation status due to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation, following a press release from the company on August 30, 2017 with information on the company's working capital.



On December 13, 2017, Intuitive Aerial AB published a press release with information that the company had raised working capital through an issue of new shares.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Intuitive Aerial AB (INTU, ISIN code SE0006504353, order book ID 105287) shall be removed with effect as of today, January 16, 2018.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.