Global Medical Aesthetics Market 2018-2022: Rapid Advantages in Laser-Based Technologies are Driving the Development of Innovative Medical Devices

The global medical aesthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Medical Aesthetics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global medical aesthetics market is a contributing segment of the global medical devices market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the medical devices market as a related market to set the context, in which the global medical aesthetics market will be analyzed. The medical devices market comprises all the instruments, machines, implants, or in vitro reagents, which are used in diagnosis, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rapid advantages in technology. Rapid advantages in laser-based technologies are driving the development of innovative medical devices used in medical aesthetics. Laser-based medical technologies such as transdermal focused ultrasound, low-level laser, high intensity focused ultrasound, and monopolar radiofrequency are gaining popularity as noninvasive methods for fat reduction. These technologies address consumer concerns and take surgical pain and safety into consideration.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics. Individuals focusing on enhancing their appearance are increasingly adopting medical aesthetics that are included in regular treatments as they provide rapid results. To improve their brand value and increase their product awareness, vendors are organizing initiatives to raise awareness about skin diseases. Also, vendors are partnering with celebrities experienced with minimally invasive procedures to reduce the customer inhibitions. This encourages the women to live, feel, and look their best at any age.
It is a highly diversified market in terms of products and technologies involved. Regulatory organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assess medical devices as per a pre-defined medical device development tool (MDDT) program. The MDDT is used to qualify tools that medical device manufacturers or sponsors can use in the development and evaluation of the safety of medical devices.
