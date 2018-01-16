Global NAND Flash Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix & Intel

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global NAND flash market to grow at a CAGR of 15.13% during the period 2018-2022.
Global NAND Flash Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of NAND flash.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The semiconductor industry can witness significant growth due to increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The increasing demand for smartphones is driving the induction of additional features and applications by the manufacturers to differentiate their products.
Manufacturers are focusing on integrating extra features such as gesture control, fingerprint scanners, image scanners, and GPS in these devices. These factors are increasing the demand for NAND flash memory in smartphones and tablets to function as code storage media.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of 3D NAND. The 3D NAND memory market is in the nascent phase and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of end-user devices such as smartphones, tablet PCs, and notebooks. 3D NAND consumes low power and offers smooth functioning of applications. Enterprise servers are adopting SSDs based on 3D architecture due to their reliability and efficiency.
Market trends
- Growing popularity of 3D NAND
- Growing popularity of IoT
- Evolution of signal processing technology in NAND flash market
- Fluctuation in price of NAND flash
Key vendors
- SAMSUNG
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- Micron Technology
- SK Hynix
- Intel
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 10: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 11: Customer Landscape
Part 12: Regional Landscape
Part 13: Decision Framework
Part 14: Drivers And Challenges
Part 15: Market Trends
Part 16: Vendor Landscape
Part 17: Vendor Analysis
Part 18: Appendix
