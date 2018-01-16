Global NAND Flash Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix & Intel

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global NAND flash market to grow at a CAGR of 15.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Global NAND Flash Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of NAND flash.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The semiconductor industry can witness significant growth due to increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The increasing demand for smartphones is driving the induction of additional features and applications by the manufacturers to differentiate their products.

Manufacturers are focusing on integrating extra features such as gesture control, fingerprint scanners, image scanners, and GPS in these devices. These factors are increasing the demand for NAND flash memory in smartphones and tablets to function as code storage media.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of 3D NAND. The 3D NAND memory market is in the nascent phase and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of end-user devices such as smartphones, tablet PCs, and notebooks. 3D NAND consumes low power and offers smooth functioning of applications. Enterprise servers are adopting SSDs based on 3D architecture due to their reliability and efficiency.



Market trends



Growing popularity of 3D NAND

Growing popularity of IoT

Evolution of signal processing technology in NAND flash market

Fluctuation in price of NAND flash

Key vendors

SAMSUNG

Toshiba

Western Digital

Micron Technology

SK Hynix

Intel

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 10: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 11: Customer Landscape



Part 12: Regional Landscape



Part 13: Decision Framework



Part 14: Drivers And Challenges



Part 15: Market Trends



Part 16: Vendor Landscape



Part 17: Vendor Analysis



Part 18: Appendix



