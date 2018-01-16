sprite-preloader
Global NAND Flash Market 2018-2022 - Key Players are Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix & Intel

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global NAND Flash Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global NAND flash market to grow at a CAGR of 15.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Global NAND Flash Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of NAND flash.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The semiconductor industry can witness significant growth due to increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The increasing demand for smartphones is driving the induction of additional features and applications by the manufacturers to differentiate their products.

Manufacturers are focusing on integrating extra features such as gesture control, fingerprint scanners, image scanners, and GPS in these devices. These factors are increasing the demand for NAND flash memory in smartphones and tablets to function as code storage media.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of 3D NAND. The 3D NAND memory market is in the nascent phase and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of end-user devices such as smartphones, tablet PCs, and notebooks. 3D NAND consumes low power and offers smooth functioning of applications. Enterprise servers are adopting SSDs based on 3D architecture due to their reliability and efficiency.

Market trends

  • Growing popularity of 3D NAND
  • Growing popularity of IoT
  • Evolution of signal processing technology in NAND flash market
  • Fluctuation in price of NAND flash

Key vendors

  • SAMSUNG
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital
  • Micron Technology
  • SK Hynix
  • Intel

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 10: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 11: Customer Landscape

Part 12: Regional Landscape

Part 13: Decision Framework

Part 14: Drivers And Challenges

Part 15: Market Trends

Part 16: Vendor Landscape

Part 17: Vendor Analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wtjxsp/global_nand_flash?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire