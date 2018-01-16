Ascom secures an agreement with the Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) Munson Healthcare to upgrade its flagship medical center. The agreement amounts to CHF 1.1 million and includes the full Ascom Healthcare Platform.



BAAR, Switzerland, 2018-01-16 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Munson Healthcare, a nine hospital non-profit Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) serving the state of Michigan, selected Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), the leading global healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, for a comprehensive technology retrofit of its flagship Munson Medical Center. The CHF 1.1 million agreement signed in the second half of 2017 is notable for encompassing the full Ascom Healthcare Platform, including Telligence nurse call, Unite software, EMR and RTLS integrations, Ascom mobility handsets and clinical consulting and training.



Challenged with inefficient legacy systems unable to upgrade to current technology, Munson valued partnering with Ascom versus using multiple vendors for an end-to-end replacement solution. Centralized management also proved key to the middleware sale, as Munson's flagship will serve as the central hub to manage all messaging and reporting for the rest of the network. Telligence nurse call deployments were completed in October, and the Unite and Mobility installations are underway this December into early 2018.



"This is a significant IDN win for us because it continues to demonstrate the value of the holistic Ascom platform as a solution across an entire health system," says Francis Schmeer, Head of Marketing and Business Development. "Our engagement with the clinical and executive leadership of Munson, coupled with the longstanding relationship of our local partner Ascomnorth, proved invaluable during system design and selection. The clinical consulting and training included in this agreement will deliver customized, consistent workflows that are streamlined, efficient and patient-centric."



About Ascom



Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security and retail sectors.



Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Ascom has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs approximately 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.



For more information, visit www.ascom.com/north-america and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn.



BAAR, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Munson Healthcare, a nine hospital non-profit Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) serving the state of Michigan, selected Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), the leading global healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, for a comprehensive technology retrofit of its flagship Munson Medical Center. The CHF 1.1 million agreement signed in the second half of 2017 is notable for encompassing the full Ascom Healthcare Platform, including Telligence nurse call, Unite software, EMR and RTLS integrations, Ascom mobility handsets and clinical consulting and training. Challenged with inefficient legacy systems unable to upgrade to current technology, Munson valued partnering with Ascom versus using multiple vendors for an end-to-end replacement solution. Centralized management also proved key to the middleware sale, as Munson's flagship will serve as the central hub to manage all messaging and reporting for the rest of the network. Telligence nurse call deployments were completed in October, and the Unite and Mobility installations are underway this December into early 2018. "This is a significant IDN win for us because it continues to demonstrate the value of the holistic Ascom platform as a solution across an entire health system," says Francis Schmeer, Head of Marketing and Business Development. "Our engagement with the clinical and executive leadership of Munson, coupled with the longstanding relationship of our local partner Ascomnorth, proved invaluable during system design and selection. The clinical consulting and training included in this agreement will deliver customized, consistent workflows that are streamlined, efficient and patient-centric." About Ascom Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security and retail sectors. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Ascom has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs approximately 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich. For more information, visit www.ascom.com/north-america and follow @AscomNA and LinkedIn. Ascom Group Media Office, Daniel Lack, Company Secretary & Legal & Communications/IR +41 41 544 78 10, daniel.lack@ascom.com