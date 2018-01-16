ALKS UPCOMING DEADLINE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Alkermes plc and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Alkermes plc ("Alkermes") (NASDAQ: ALKS) securities between February 24, 2015 and November 3, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/alkermes-plc?wire=2. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alkermes had engaged in deceptive marketing campaigns to influence policymakers to use Vivitrol in addiction treatment programs over more scientifically proven and efficacious alternatives; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when disclosed, would subject Alkermes to heightened regulatory and legislative scrutiny; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from Vivitrol during the Class Period were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Alkermes shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you suffered a loss in Alkermes, you have until January 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/alkermes-plc?wire=2.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong