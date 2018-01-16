Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" CLNV: EN Paris) (Paris:CLNV), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, today publishes its financial calendar for the year 2018.

Events Date * 2017 FY sales Wednesday, January 17, 2018 2017 FY results and 2018 Q1 sales Thursday, April 12, 2018 Shareholders' meeting Thursday, May 24, 2018 2018 H1 sales and results Thursday, July 26, 2018 2018 Q3 sales Thursday, October 11, 2018

Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

An independent medical technology company specialising in diabetes, Cellnovo has developed and markets the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system that helps make life easier for patients. Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with Diabeloop, TypeZero and Horizon 2020 to develop automated insulin delivery systems.

