Article L233-8-II of the Commercial code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Reguulatory News:

Cellnovo (Paris:CLNV):

Market: Euronext Paris

Compartment: Compartment C

ISIN code: FR0012633360

Website: www.cellnovo.com

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights Total gross

voting rights (1) Total net

voting rights (2) December 31, 2017 16,746,617 16,746,617 16,735,978

(1) The number of gross voting rights (or "theoretical" number of voting rights) serves as the basis for calculating the threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) The number of net voting rights (or voting rights "exercisable at the General Assembly") is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights. It is disclosed for the proper information of the general public, in accordance with the AMF recommendation dated July 17, 2007.

About Cellnovo

An independent medical technology company specialising in diabetes, Cellnovo has developed and markets the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system that helps make life easier for patients. Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with Diabeloop, TypeZero and Horizon 2020 to develop automated insulin delivery systems.

