Recloser Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022: Market is Projected to Reach from USD 2.14 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.71 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Recloser Market by Control (Recloser (Electric & Hydraulic) and Sectionalizer (Electronic & Programmable Resettable)), Phase (Recloser (Three, Single, & Triple Single) and Sectionalizer (Three & Single), Voltage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recloser market (including the sectionalizer market) is estimated to reach a size of USD 2.14 Billion in 2017 and is further projected to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2017 to 2022.

Expansion of distribution network, increase in use of automated distribution techniques, and rise in the use of power protection equipment to increase reliability and reduce service outages are the main factors driving the recloser market globally.

The recloser report segments the market on the basis of control type into electric and hydraulic. The electric recloser segment is estimated to hold a major market share. These reclosers are extensively used by utilities in their distribution networks. North America and Europe currently have markets for grid modernization and replacement of old installations. Along with capacity enhancement trending worldwide, investments in distribution automation is expected to drive the market.

The major factor restraining the growth of the recloser market is the increasing competition from the unorganized sector and high cost of electric reclosers. The recloser industry is very fragmented and offers opportunities for consolidation. This can be seen by the several major M&A activities taking place in the industry, as well as subsidiary formation by big players. There are very few industry leaders disconcerted over the optimal growth strategy for this market. In this industry, most players are global multinational companies.

Some of the leading players in the recloser market include Eaton (Ireland), Schneider (France), Siemens (Germany), Tavrida (Switzerland), and NOJA Power (Australia). These players have adopted growth strategies such as new product launches, contracts & agreements, and expansions to capture a larger share in the recloser market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Distribution Automation for Power Quality And Reliability

Expansion of T&D Networks

Growth in Renewable Power Generation

Upgradation of Existing Substations And Feeder Line Protection

Restraints



Increasing Competition from the Unorganized Sector

Availability of Cheap Alternatives of Reclosers And Sectionalizers

Lack of Investment By Governments in Grid Stability

Opportunities



Increasing Investments in Smart Grid Vision

Implementation of Performance-Based Incentive Schemes And Guaranteed Service Programs

Challenges



High Cost of Reclosers And Sectionalizers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Recloser Market, By Phase Type



7 Recloser Market, By Control Type



8 Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating



9 Sectionalizer Market, By Phase



10 Sectionalizer Market, By Control Type



11 Sectionalizer Market, By Voltage Rating



12 Reclosers And Sectionalizers Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



ABB

Eaton

Elektrolites

Entec

G&W

Ghorit

Hubbell

Noja Power

S&C

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tavrida Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxfzm2/recloser_market?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716