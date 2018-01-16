Rugby Equipment Market Rising at 3.15% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Global rugby equipment market research report is an exhaustive study on the present market scenario of the global rugby equipment industry with a special focus on the market of this industry. The report summarizes key statistics of the rugby equipment market and the overall status of the rugby equipment. The report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry to its store.

The analysts forecast global rugby equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% during the period 2018-2022. The latest trend gaining momentum in the Rugby Equipment market is emergence of technologically upgraded rugby equipment. Companies are already focusing on equipping rugby boots with smart technology and are designing them to adapt to the fluctuating weather conditions. Additionally, they are also concentrating on providing rugby balls with features such as GPS. This will drive the demand for these equipment, in turn, augmenting the market's growth prospects.

According to the Rugby Equipment market report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in number of programs organized by rugby unions. Developmental programs such as Get into Rugby and Leading Rugby Program have aided in increasing the number of players. The increasing number of rugby players is driven by the development and services received from WR with six regional associations and regional committee, consequently, driving the rugby equipment market.

Key players in the global rugby equipment market: adidas, Canterbury, Grays of Cambridge, Nike, Rhino Rugby, and Under Armour. Global rugby equipment market refers to the industry where manufacturers design products that are required in rugby matches and training. These products include balls, boots, protective gear and others. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rugby equipment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of rugby equipment.

