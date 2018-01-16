Keith Lewis, chief operating officer of human capital resources firm Gattaca, sold a chunk of ordinary shares in the firm on Tuesday, collecting £50,873.40 in the process. Lewis, who sold 18,842 Gattaca shares to leave himself with 411,883 after the transaction, let go of the shares at 270p. In its preliminary results for the year ended 31 July, published in November, Gattaca posted a 4% uptick in revenue to £642.4m but saw profits drop 24% to £11.5m, and earnings per share slide from 32.1p ...

