The European Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at the premises of an unnamed kraft paper and industrial paper sack firm on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into a potential cartel, while Euromoney said it's RISI subsidiary had been inspected. The Commission announced on Tuesday that the inspection had taken place in a member nation the day before, choosing not to disclose the specific country, and noted that it was a follow on from two earlier raids in 2016 and 2017. ...

