London-based oil and gas sector investor United Oil and Gas has entered into a farmout agreement with Corallian Energy to acquire an initial 10% interest from the group in three licenses it held as part of a joint-venture with Corfe Energy. The agreement would see United pay a total of 13.3% of the costs associated with the planned Colter Well off the coast of Dorset, the license of which was jointly held by Corallion and Corfe, adjacent to the largest onshore oil field in Europe, Wytch Farm. An ...

