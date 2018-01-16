Riksgälden: Sweden raises EUR 4 billion in a five-year bond at 0.143 %

Kingdom of Sweden raised EUR 4 billion (approximately SEK 39 billion) in a new five-year benchmark at a yield of 0.143 per cent. The proceeds will be used to refinance loans to the Riksbank.

The transaction was priced at mid-swaps minus 27 basis points. A total of 99 investors took part with the total bid volume of EUR 7.25 billion.

- Market conditions were positive, our bond attracted strong demand. We are pleased with the result, says Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding at the Swedish National Debt Office.

Terms and conditions

Issuer Kingdom of Sweden Size EUR 4 billion Coupon 0.125 % p.a. Maturity date 24 April 2023 Price 99.906 % Yield 0.143 % p.a. Spread versus EUR mid swaps Minus 27.0 basis points Spread versus EUR benchmark Plus 22.8 basis points Lead managers Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan

In 2018, the Debt Office plans to issue bonds in foreign currency equivalent to SEK 102 billion. The funding refers to refinancing of bonds previously raised on behalf of the Riksbank. After today's transaction, just over SEK 38 billion remains.

Johan Bergström, Funding manager, +46 (0)8 613 45 68

