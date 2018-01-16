The "Transportation and Logistics Market Insights in Sweden" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this insight is to research and analyze key developments and trends relating to economy and trade and the freight and transportation and the logistics and warehousing sectors in Sweden.

Sweden's central location in Northern Europe makes it a preferred choice for companies to consolidate distribution and warehousing activities. Warehousing contributes to the major share of the overall logistics industry, mainly due to the growing demand from and the expansion plans of the major logistics centers, including the Gothenburg Logistics Park.

Developments are also being seen in smaller peripheral cities like rebro, Eskilstuna, and Sdertlje. Low energy costs and investments in regional transit will support employment in the transportation and warehousing space. Big Data analytics, drones, automated vehicles, telematics, and alternate fuel vehicles are the key trends that will gain a strong footprint in the future of Sweden's transportation.

The European truck platooning challenge, with the successful participation of the major truck OEMs, will pave the way for the deployment of autonomous vehicles. Scania and Asko are conducting trials for the use of hydrogen propulsion. Drive Sweden is responsible for the development of a national ecosystem that will enable mobility as a service (MaaS). It also includes the development of self-driving, shared electric vehicles in system solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Methodology

3. Economic and Trade Indicators

4. Freight Transportation

5. Logistics and Warehousing

6. Strategic Initiatives and Growth Opportunities

7. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

Asko

Drive Sweden

Scania

