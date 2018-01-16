Nadex Volume Up 26% in 2017, Debuts Bitcoin Spreads

- Over 4.3 Million Trades Executed in 2017; Up 26% From 2016

- Total Trading Volume Up 19% to 10.4 Million Contracts

- Bitcoin Spreads Offer Short-Term, Hassle-Free Buying and Selling Without the Need to Own Physical Bitcoins

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Nadex continued to experience growth and increased public awareness in 2017. The year saw 4.3 million trades executed, with average monthly volume (trades x contracts per trade) exceeding 10.4 million contracts. In the fourth quarter, Nadex had trading volume of nearly 2.5 million. Compared to 2016, the exchange saw a 26.4% increase in total trades and a 19.1% rise in total trading volume.

To cap off this record year, in December 2017, Nadex introduced a new asset class and trading product for its members: Nadex Bitcoin Spreads.

With trading in cryptocurrencies reaching record volume and mainstream acceptance, Nadex recognized the need for an affordable, secure, simple way to trade Bitcoin without some of the complications of conventional methods. Nadex Bitcoin Spreads allow traders to buy and sell the price of Bitcoin:

Without having to hold actual "physical" bitcoins

Without needing Bitcoin wallets, cold storage, or encryption keys

Without paying exchange rates, since Nadex spreads are cash-settled, US dollar contracts

With the ability to sell price drops as easily as buying rallies

Nadex Bitcoin Spreads typically have lower capital requirements and fees than futures contracts or Bitcoin itself. At the same time, Nadex offers a way to trade in this exciting cryptocurrency market with all the benefits of a CFTC-regulated exchange.

"Our members are very much a part of our decision-making," said Nadex CEO Timothy McDermott. "We were one of the first exchanges to offer a Bitcoin product. So when our members asked to have Bitcoin back, we wanted to create something innovative and designed for their needs.

"The spread contract eliminates a lot of the hassles of both the physical Bitcoin markets and the traditional futures markets. In this market, selling short is as easy as going long, and you can trade in a size that you choose."

About Nadex (North American Derivatives Exchange ™)

Nadex is the first and largest CFTC-regulated online exchange in the U.S offering binary options to individual traders seeking trusted, secure ways to participate in the markets. Member funds are segregated and held in top-tier US banks. Using Nadex's online and mobile platforms, traders can trade short-term price movements in the most heavily traded currency, commodity, stock index, and cryptocurrency markets, as well as economic events, with intraday, daily, and weekly contracts. To learn more about Nadex, please visit https://nadex.com. For information on becoming a Nadex member, call 1-866-296-0167 or email customerservice@nadex.com.

Disclaimer: Trading on Nadex involves risk and may not be appropriate for all investors.

