Price, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2018) - Today, Dustless Technologies® announced that they have expanded their DustBuddie® line of universal-fit dust-control shrouds to work with high-speed gas saws on hardscaping such as bricks, blocks and pavers. The DustBull™ is designed to capture harmful silica dust without using water. It captures dust at the point-of-origin, eliminating the messy and dangerous airborne dust created when cutting concrete and stone.



Complies with OSHA's new Silica Rule with Objective Data



This shroud has been third-party tested and verified to comply with OSHA's Silica Rule and will keep the jobsite safe, clean, and regulation-compliant when used with a vacuum with sufficient air-flow and filtration, such as two of the Dustless Technologies' Wet+Dry or HEPA vacuums.



Universal Fit



Consistent with the Dustless design philosophy, this new shroud is designed to work with as many major brand high-speed gas saw models as possible. Many companies try to persuade users to buy all new power tools in order to comply with OSHA's new silica rule. Dustless knows that most contractors already have perfectly good power tools, and is on a mission to help them enjoy a Dustless work environment without breaking the bank.



Innovative Features That Make Dangerous Work Safer and Easier



The DustBull gives contractors an easy and convenient way to capture dust while cutting bricks, blocks and pavers when dry cutting is preferred or required. The DustBull is made of lightweight aluminum with a durable powder coat and easily mounts on gas-powered saws from many major brands, including Stihl©, Makita©, and Husqvarna©.



Its unique mounting system allows the saw to cut to its maximum depth, while still collecting over 90% of the dust. Its lightweight construction does not significantly add to the saw's weight and eliminates the need to hold it up while cutting. Add the rubber feet, which won't damage the existing hardscaping or flatwork, and your cutting job has just become much easier and cleaner.



For a closer look at features, and to see it in action, see: http://www.dustlesstools.com/productdetails/D1765/CuttingShrouds.php or here: https://youtu.be/FhY4jFu-P80



Testimonial



"The DustBuddie is a great option for cutting in finished areas! Save time and money by cutting down on the mess and cleanup time that comes with wet cutting. With the new silica guidelines, it's nice to have a shroud that works with my demo saw." (Ryan Greenfield, Superintendent, Hogan & Associates Construction, Centerville, UT).



About Dustless Technologies



Headquartered in the small mining community of Price, Utah, Dustless Technologies has helped keep job sites free of harmful dust since 1997, and homes free of fine wood ash since 1988. More information about the DustBull (part D1765) and others can be found at www.DustlessTools.com.



Media Contact:



Ryan Owens

4356375885

ryan@dustlesstools.com