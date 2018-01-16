

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc., was the most hated finance company in 2017 as it received the most consumer complaints, a new report says.



According to LendEDU, Equifax received a total of 30,576 complaints in the US in 2017. The agency analyzed consumer complaints filed in 2017 with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 49 states, except North Dakota.



'It should not come as much of a surprise that Equifax was the most complained about financial institution in 2017,' LendEDU said in a statement. 'It is quite to safe to say that there are not many companies more excited than Equifax about the calendar turning to 2018.'



On September 7, Equifax announced that it was a victim of a major cybersecurity hack that may have impacted at least 143 million consumers. In one LendEDU poll, 54 percent of Americans believed Equifax should have lost its ability to act as a credit bureau following the major hack.



In total, there were 235,094 CFPB complaints filed by countless American consumers during 2017. The most common complaints related to 'Credit Reporting and Repair' (87,908), 'Debt Collection' (46,648), 'Mortgage' (29,445), 'Credit Card or Prepaid Card' (22,123), and 'Bank, Checking, or Savings Account' (18,634).



