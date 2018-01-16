Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopolymer coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of biopolymer coatings.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly polymers. Consumers are increasingly looking for sustainable and eco-friendly products due to the rising awareness about the negative effect on health and environment of the varied products they purchase.



This is motivating researchers to develop bio-based polymers for coatings used in various commercial purposes. The adoption of biopolymer coatings is increasing in developed nations due to the growing emphasis on regulations that monitor the impact of these products on the environment. As a result, the adoption of bio PU, bio polyamide, polylactic acid, bio-PBS, and cellulose esters is increasing.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the potential use of biopolymers based nanocomposites. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of modified biopolymers with nanocomposites, which find potential usage in biomedical applications, food and beverage packaging, interiors, automotive industry and pharmaceuticals.



The smaller size of nano-sized materials differentiates its properties from bulk materials. The application of bio-nanocomposites in coating materials enhances features such as barrier properties, moisture resistivity, mechanical properties, and thermal stability of paper packaging or food packaging materials.



Key vendors

AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF

Cargill

NatureWorks

Novamont

