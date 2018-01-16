Landrum HR: LandrumHR Management Team Adds Two New Members

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / LandrumHR, a full-service HR outsourcing company based in Pensacola, FL, is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its management team. Kara Bloomberg has been appointed Vice President of Operations and J. Martin ("Marty") Stubblefield has been appointed Client Relations Manager.

Britt Landrum, III, President and CEO of LandrumHR, says, "We're very excited to add Kara and Marty to our team. With their combined experience, and focus on client satisfaction, I know they will make a tremendous positive difference for our clients."

Kara Bloomberg's primary responsibilities are managing benefit options for LandrumHR clients, strategic planning, directing the operations of the company, measuring progress, and adjusting processes to ensure a great customer experience. Bloomberg is also responsible for growth strategies as the company expands its operations throughout the Southeast.

Bloomberg's core competencies are a relationship focus, strategic planning, business development, benefits administration, account management, HR consulting, and HRIS consulting. Kara says, "I believe my background in sales and my transition to operations is unique and will bring efficiencies for the company and a streamlined experience for our clients."

Meanwhile, as Client Relations Manager, Marty's main responsibilities are to build, manage, and maintain meaningful relationships with the organization's top clients. With more than 30 years in banking and government administration, Marty is a recognized executive, business, and government leader, consultant, and speaker.

His career background includes 15 years with AmSouth Bank, five years as State President and Division Director for Hancock Bank, three years as the Deputy Secretary for Administration with the Florida Department of Health, and several leadership roles with BB&T and Ameris Bank.

Marty says, "My passion for building and growing relationships is what brought me to LandrumHR, and I am certain my background and experience will lead to developing stronger client relationships."

