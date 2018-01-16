sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

London, January 16

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Lancashire Holdings Limited
LEI: 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameFrank W. Cawood and Timothy W. Anders
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameFrank W. Cawood IRA, Timothy W. Anders 401K Account, Frank W. Cawood & Associates, Inc., The Cawood Foundation, Inc. Gayle R. Cawood IRA, Irrevocable Living Trusts (7) FBO Nathan Paul Cruver, Joelle Rachel Cruver, Andrew Reuben Cruver, Seth David Cruver, Natalie C. Cruver, Benjamin John Cawood, Joseph Louis Cawood, The Cawood Family SO, Inc., Sandra Evans, Sandra Evans, IRA, Miriam McFarland and Peter Sautov
THESE SHARES ARE HELD ON THE SHARE REGISTER IN THE NAME OF VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:October 18, 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):January 16, 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.661%0.04.661%4.661%
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		5.297%0.05.297%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Common8,591,907750,3934.287%0.374%
SUBTOTAL 8. A9,342,3004.661%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Frank W. Cawood controls the voting rights for the Frank W. Cawood IRA, Frank W. Cawood & Associates, Inc. and for The Cawood Foundation, Inc. Mr. Cawood may be deemed to have voting control for The Cawood Foundation, Inc. shares, but he disclaims any beneficial ownership.

Timothy W. Anders controls the voting rights for Timothy W. Anders 401K Account and as the Trustee for Irrevocable Living Trusts (7) FBO Nathan Paul Cruver, Joelle Rachel Cruver, Andrew Reuben Cruver, Seth David Cruver, Natalie C. Cruver, Benjamin John Cawood and Joseph Louis Cawood. Mr. Anders may be deemed to have voting control for Irrevocable Living Trust shares, but he disclaims any beneficial ownership.

Gayle R. Cawood controls the voting rights for the Gayle R. Cawood IRA Account.
Sandra Evans controls the voting rights for the Sandra Evans IRA Account and the Sandra Evans Account.
Miriam McFarland controls the voting rights for the Miriam McFarland Account.
Peter Sautov controls the voting rights for the Peter Sautov Account
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
This reportable event was created by a charitable donation. Actual shares of the Company were transferred causing the share ownership to decrease to under 5%.

Place of completionPeachtree City, Georgia, USA
Date of completionJanuary 15, 2018

