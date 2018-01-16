Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2017-2021 - Adoption of Automation in Various Industries Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global vacuum lifter market to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Vacuum lifters are widely used in the glass industry, manufacturing facilities, construction sector, and warehouses for handling various flat and curved-surface materials. Vacuum lifters are used in the handling and logistics of float glass sheets in glass manufacturing facilities and for window and body installation in automotive manufacturing.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in global constructions. Vacuum lifters are used at construction sites for handling and movement of building materials, such as concrete slabs, girders, sheet metals, pipes, and glass sheets. As a result, the construction sector makes one of the largest end-users of vacuum lifting equipment and is expected to be the biggest driver for the global vacuum lifter market during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Adoption of automation in various industries. The rising labor costs and difficulty in finding and retaining skilled labor pose a challenge for several industries, especially those which require manual labor, such as construction and manufacturing. This is leading to an increased rate of adoption of automation in several industries.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Slowdown in Chinese economy. China is one of the biggest markets for vacuum lifters, both in terms of revenue and growth potential. However, the country's economy has been affected significantly due to the slowdown in trade and weakening of its currency. China's metal production capacity also declined during 2017, due to the supply glut.



