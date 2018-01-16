

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean tech giant Samsung has reportedly announced to unveil its next-gen flagship mobile Galaxy S9 at Mobile World Congress 2018 next month in Barcelona.



Earlier, rumors had suggested that Samsung would possibly launch Galaxy S9 in January at CES, in order to compete with Apple's iPhone X. However, as the event came near it was clear that Samsung would not announce the handset at the event.



Evan Blass, American blogger, editor and phone leaker, on Tuesday tweeted that a C-level executive at a major case maker offered him the 'go-to-market schedule' for the Galaxy S9 phones.



According to the unnamed source of Blass, Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S9 on February 26 and preorders to start on March 1, with shipments to reach customers on March 16.



Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 chips. The Galaxy S9 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display and will run on 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage. The phone will feature a 'Super Speed Dual Pixel' 12-megapixel main camera with OIS, and 8MP front autofocus camera.



Mobile World Congress aka MWC is an annual trade show run by the GSMA, where tech products manufacturers come together to showcase their latest consumer-grade smartphones, smartwatches and tablets. This year's Mobile World Congress is scheduled to run from February 26 through March 1 in Barcelona, Spain.



Sony is also expected to unveil its flagship Xperia XZ Premium 2 at MWC 2018, while BlackBerry has confirmed that it will launch at least two new smartphones in 2018.



