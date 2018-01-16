Today Arion Bank completed an offering of 12-, 6- and 5-month commercial papers. In total, 37 bids were received for the total amount of ISK 6,340 million and offers worth ISK 2,380 million were accepted.



The 5-month series attracted 13 bids totaling ISK 1,560 million at a flat rate of 4.24% - 4.35%. All bids were rejected.



The 6-month series attracted 21 bids totaling ISK 4,340 million in total at a flat rate of 4.25% - 4.35%. Bids amounting to ISK 2,380 million at 4.30% flat rates were accepted.



The 12-month series attracted 3 bid totaling ISK 440 million in total at a flat rate of 4.48% - 4.55%. All bids were rejected.



The commercial papers are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland 19 January.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108