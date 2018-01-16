Global Reclaimed Rubber Market 2017-2021 - Market is Forecast to Grow by Over 10%

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global reclaimed rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Reclaimed Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for reclaimed rubber in APAC. APAC accounted for the largest market share of the global reclaimed rubber market in 2016. It is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to the rapid advances in manufacturing technology and the high demand for rubber from various industries in Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and China. Furthermore, the expanding automotive and aerospace industries, especially in China, Thailand, and India, are likely to drive the demand for reclaimed rubber during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for reclaimed rubber tires from automotive industry. The growth of the automotive industry has resulted in high demand for reclaimed rubber tires. Reclaimed rubber is used in automotive tires to improve its resistance to sunlight, ozone, heat, and mechanical stress. With the rising use of tires in vehicles, the demand for reclaimed rubber will increase during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is price fluctuations of crude oil. Reclaimed rubber is recycled rubber which is reused to avoid environmental hazards. Reclaimed rubber also contains synthetic rubbers such as butyl reclaim, WTR, and others. Synthetic rubber is made from crude oil. The price of petrochemicals is dependent on crude oil prices, which fluctuates with the gap in demand and supply in the oil market. This fluctuating price of crude oil has ultimately affected the prices of reclaimed rubber's raw material.



Key vendors

Fishfa Rubbers

GRP

Rolex Reclaim

Sun Exim

Swani Rubber Industries

Other prominent vendors

Arihant Oil & Chemicals

DEV RUBBER FACTORY

Gangamani

High Tech Reclaim

MSS Rubber & reclaims

Minar Reclamation

Miracle Rubbers

Revlon Rubbers

Sapphire Reclaim Rubber

SASA Rubbers

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product Type



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Appendix



