The "Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market would witness market growth of 52.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023

Artificial Intelligence is a fast-evolving technology and industry leaders are investing into the technology to gain higher market share within a competitive market space.

The AI systems consist of software and also require high-end hardware functionality to support calculations. Therefore, market participants are working on building custom chips, designed to support AI development. Artificial intelligence is positioned at the core of the next-generation software technologies during the forecast period. Fast paced developments in the making of human-like robots and rapid growth in the deployment of the technology in the developing regions have significantly influenced the overall market growth. Innovative techniques are floated into the existing systems to provide customers with advanced and innovated product offerings.

Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into FPGA, ASIC, CPU, and GPU. Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Retail Ecommerce, Automotive, Media Entertainment, and Others. Based on Countries, the Artificial Intelligence Chip market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key companies profiled in the report include Google, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Baidu, Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Adapteva, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market

Chapter 4. Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Vertical

Chapter 5. Europe Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Google, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Baidu, Inc.

Graphcore Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Adapteva, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m98lnq/europe_artificial?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006551/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Artificial Intelligence