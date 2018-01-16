Winners Announced for The European Magazine's Business Awards 2017

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leaders and Global Healthcare sectors and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Magazine's Business Awards 2017 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.

The European Magazine Business Awards 2017 Recipients Global Banking and Finance Awards Award Recipients Category Abdul Rahman Law Corporation Shariah Compliant Law Firm of the Year - Singapore ACTIAM Best Sustainable Fund Management Company Adv. Fariyal Mukaddam, 4 Africa Exchange Most Influential CEO - South Africa African Open Sky Aviation Company of the Year Akerton Partners Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Best Banking Customer Rewards - Kuwait Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt Best New Bank - Egypt Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Retail Bank of the Year - Kuwait Ali Fuat Erbil, Garanti Bank Best Sustainable Banking CEO of the Year - Turkey Altarea Cogedim Residential Property Developer - France Andbank Spain Best Wealth Management Bank - Spain Arche Associates Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg Asia Plantation Capital Forestry Investment Company of the Year Avatrade Best Affiliate Broker Avatrade Best Broker Banca March Private Bank of the Year - Spain Banco BCS Best Private Bank - Angola Banco BNI Europa Bank of the Year - Portugal BANCO COMERCIAL DO HUAMBO, SA Best SME Bank of the Year - Angola Banco Interatlântico - Grupo Caixa Geral de Depósitos Bank of the Year - Cape Verde Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial Bank of the Year - Equatorial Guinea BANCO SOL, SA Best Commercial Bank - Angola Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Best Corporate Governance - Malaysia Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Best CSR Activities - Malaysia Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Best Islamic Bank - Malaysia BANQUE PÃ‚RIS BERTRAND STURDZA Institutional Clients Private Bank of the Year - Switzerland Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc. Company of the Year - LATAM BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA Commercial Bank of the Year - Mozambique BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA Best Mobile Banking Platform - Mozambique BCPG Public Company Limited. Best Corporate Governance Principles - Renewable Energy Company - Southeast Asia BCPG Public Company Limited. Best Renewable Energy Company - Thailand BELLIN Best in Treasury Management BLOM BANK Bank of the Year - Lebanon BLOM BANK Corporate Bank of the Year - MENA BMCE Bank of Africa Best Bank - Morocco BMCE Bank of Africa Most Trusted Bank - Africa BONUS Banca de Inversión Structured & Project Finance Advisory Firm of the Year BTG Pactual Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia BTG Pactual Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia Carlisle Management Company SCA Fund Management Company of the Year - Luxembourg CBZ Bank Best Retail Bank - Zimbabwe CINDE Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency FDI Agency of the Year - LATAM cleversoft group Best financial technology Product Provider Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) Monaco Banking Ambassador Corporación Financiera Alba Best Corporate Governance - Spain Coutinho Nobre Miguel, BANCO SOL, SA Banking CEO of the Year - Angola Covenant Bank for Women Best SME Bank - Tanzania DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Corporate Governance Company of the Year - Saudi Arabia DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Real Estate Company of the Year - Saudi Arabia Davivienda Corredores Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia Dennis de Jong, UFX FX Director of the Year Deus Technology Best Technology Solutions in Wealth, Asset and Investment Management Deus Technology Most innovative Banking Product Provider DPM Finanzas EAFI Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain EFG Hermes Best Asset Management Solutions - Egypt EFG Hermes Best Sustainable Financial Provider - Egypt EGBANK Banking Brand of the Year - Egypt Equitativa Group Shariah Compliant Fund Manager of the Year - GCC Eurekers Best Trading Education Provider - Portugal Eurohold Corporate Finance Advisory Firm of the Year FALCONI Consultants for Results Best Management Consulting firm - Brazil FBS Best Forex Broker - Southeast Asia Fermaca Natural Gas Company - LATAM Fermaca Pipeline Project of the Year - LATAM Fides Treasury Services Ltd. Multi-Banking Solution Provider of the Year Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A Asset Management Company of the Year Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A Fiduciary Company of the Year First Global Academy Best Islamic Finance Education Provider - Sri Lanka FXTM Forex Broker Firm of the Year - Europe Gbenga Alade, Guaranty Trust Bank Banking CEO of the Year - Sierra Leone Gerardo Garcia, Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc. CEO of the Year - LATAM Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd. Best Digital Bank - Sierra Leone HPS Best Payment Solution Provider - North Africa Icatu Vanguarda Gestão de Recursos Fund Manager of the Year - Brazil IFM Independent Fund Management AG Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management IGOFX Best FX Broker - Asia IGOFX Best FX Technology - Asia IGOFX Fastest Growing FX Provider - Asia Intercorp Group Tax Advisory Firm of the Year - Brazil International Capital Management AG Best Foreign Asset Management Company - Romania INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY MALAYSIA (IIUM) Best Islamic Finance University Malaysia Jammal Trust Bank SAL Best Lending Bank of the Year - Lebanon KBL European Private Bankers Private Bank of the Year - Luxembourg Laila Mamou, Wafasalaf Best Female CEO - North Africa LGT Capital Partners Best Sustainable Investment Management Firm LRI Group Investment Company of the Year - Luxembourg Max O Cisse, African Open Sky Aviation CEO of the Year MDO Management Company Independent Fund Management Company - Luxembourg Muhammad Ikram Thowfeek, First Global Academy and MIT Global Business Personality and Contribution to Islamic Finance Education Never Nyemudzo, CBZ Holdings Group Banking CEO of the Year - Zimbabwe NJMPF Best Performing Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa People's Bank Bank of the Year - Sri Lanka People's Bank Best CSR Activities - Sri Lanka PPS Portfolio Performance Ltd. Investment Consultancy Management Company of the Year - Brazil Produbanco Bank of the Year - Ecuador PTGoldenVisa Best Golden Visa Service Provider - Portugal Public Investment Corporation Asset Management Firm of the Year - South Africa Public Investment Corporation Best Corporate Governance - South Africa Public Investment Corporation Best SOE - Africa PUENTE Best Investment Bank - Argentina PUENTE Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM PUENTE Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM RCB Bank Ltd. Bank of the Year - Cyprus Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Business Personality and Chairman of the Year Sabetha Mwambenja, Covenant Bank for Women Best Female Banker - Africa Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank - SCB Best Foreign Exchange Provider - Vietnam Sam Camilleri, NJMPF Financial CEO of the Year - South Africa SENER Infrastructure & Transport Company of the Year - EMA Sharjah Investment and Development Authority - Shurooq FDI Agency of the Year - MENA Sharjah Investment and Development Authority - Shurooq Best FDI Investment Initiative SIX Group Most Innovative Financial Technology Company - Switzerland SURA Asset Management Investment Management Company of the Year - Mexico Sylvain Vieujot,Equitativa Group Business Personality and CEO of the Year - UAE Threestones Capital Management S.A. Investment Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg Tracom Services Ltd. Best Banking Technology Product Provider - Africa Trade360 Most Innovative Social Trading Technology UFX FX Broker of the Year UMB Bank Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Best Corporate Governance - Mexico UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Finance and Leasing Company - LATAM Vantrust Capital Asset Management Company of the Year - Chile VOLTYLAB Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco VTB Capital Corporate Investment Services Provider of the Year - EMEA Wafasalaf Finance Company of the Year - North Africa Warba Bank Bank of the Year - Kuwait 4 Africa Exchange (Pty) Ltd. Best Trading Platform Firm - South Africa Global ESG Leaders Awards Grupo Energía de Bogotá Leading Company in Sustainability - Colombia Meliá Hotels International Leading Company in Sustainability - Spain Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Meliá Hotels International ESG Leader of the Year - Spain Viña Concha y Toro Leading Company in Sustainability - Chile YPF Leading Company in Investor Relations - Argentina YPF Leading Company in Sustainability - Argentina Global Healthcare Awards Dompé Best Therapeutic Solutions - Italy Eugenio Aringhieri, Dompé Best Performing CEO Biotech - Italy

Video page link: www.the-european.eu/category/videos

For more details on The European Magazine Business Awards 2017, go to

http://www.the-european.eu/the-european-awards

Contact

Maurice White

Awards Department

+44-(0)-207-0335-332

E: maurice@chasepublishing.co.uk

W: http://www.the-european.eu