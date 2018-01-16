Winners Announced for The European Magazine's Business Awards 2017

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leaders and Global Healthcare sectors and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.
Recipients of The European Magazine's Business Awards 2017 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.
The European Magazine Business Awards 2017 Recipients
Global Banking and Finance Awards
Award Recipients
Category
Abdul Rahman Law Corporation
Shariah Compliant Law Firm of the Year - Singapore
ACTIAM
Best Sustainable Fund Management Company
Adv. Fariyal Mukaddam, 4 Africa Exchange
Most Influential CEO - South Africa
African Open Sky
Aviation Company of the Year
Akerton Partners
Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Banking Customer Rewards - Kuwait
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt
Best New Bank - Egypt
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Retail Bank of the Year - Kuwait
Ali Fuat Erbil, Garanti Bank
Best Sustainable Banking CEO of the Year - Turkey
Altarea Cogedim
Residential Property Developer - France
Andbank Spain
Best Wealth Management Bank - Spain
Arche Associates
Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg
Asia Plantation Capital
Forestry Investment Company of the Year
Avatrade
Best Affiliate Broker
Avatrade
Best Broker
Banca March
Private Bank of the Year - Spain
Banco BCS
Best Private Bank - Angola
Banco BNI Europa
Bank of the Year - Portugal
BANCO COMERCIAL DO HUAMBO, SA
Best SME Bank of the Year - Angola
Banco Interatlântico - Grupo Caixa Geral de Depósitos
Bank of the Year - Cape Verde
Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial
Bank of the Year - Equatorial Guinea
BANCO SOL, SA
Best Commercial Bank - Angola
Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad
Best Corporate Governance - Malaysia
Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad
Best CSR Activities - Malaysia
Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad
Best Islamic Bank - Malaysia
BANQUE PÃ‚RIS BERTRAND STURDZA
Institutional Clients Private Bank of the Year - Switzerland
Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc.
Company of the Year - LATAM
BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA
Commercial Bank of the Year - Mozambique
BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA
Best Mobile Banking Platform - Mozambique
BCPG Public Company Limited.
Best Corporate Governance Principles - Renewable Energy Company - Southeast Asia
BCPG Public Company Limited.
Best Renewable Energy Company - Thailand
BELLIN
Best in Treasury Management
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year - Lebanon
BLOM BANK
Corporate Bank of the Year - MENA
BMCE Bank of Africa
Best Bank - Morocco
BMCE Bank of Africa
Most Trusted Bank - Africa
BONUS Banca de Inversión
Structured & Project Finance Advisory Firm of the Year
BTG Pactual
Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia
BTG Pactual
Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia
Carlisle Management Company SCA
Fund Management Company of the Year - Luxembourg
CBZ Bank
Best Retail Bank - Zimbabwe
CINDE Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency
FDI Agency of the Year - LATAM
cleversoft group
Best financial technology Product Provider
Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)
Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco
Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)
Monaco Banking Ambassador
Corporación Financiera Alba
Best Corporate Governance - Spain
Coutinho Nobre Miguel, BANCO SOL, SA
Banking CEO of the Year - Angola
Covenant Bank for Women
Best SME Bank - Tanzania
DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Corporate Governance Company of the Year - Saudi Arabia
DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Real Estate Company of the Year - Saudi Arabia
Davivienda Corredores
Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia
Dennis de Jong, UFX
FX Director of the Year
Deus Technology
Best Technology Solutions in Wealth, Asset and Investment Management
Deus Technology
Most innovative Banking Product Provider
DPM Finanzas EAFI
Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain
EFG Hermes
Best Asset Management Solutions - Egypt
EFG Hermes
Best Sustainable Financial Provider - Egypt
EGBANK
Banking Brand of the Year - Egypt
Equitativa Group
Shariah Compliant Fund Manager of the Year - GCC
Eurekers
Best Trading Education Provider - Portugal
Eurohold
Corporate Finance Advisory Firm of the Year
FALCONI Consultants for Results
Best Management Consulting firm - Brazil
FBS
Best Forex Broker - Southeast Asia
Fermaca
Natural Gas Company - LATAM
Fermaca
Pipeline Project of the Year - LATAM
Fides Treasury Services Ltd.
Multi-Banking Solution Provider of the Year
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A
Asset Management Company of the Year
Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A
Fiduciary Company of the Year
First Global Academy
Best Islamic Finance Education Provider - Sri Lanka
FXTM
Forex Broker Firm of the Year - Europe
Gbenga Alade, Guaranty Trust Bank
Banking CEO of the Year - Sierra Leone
Gerardo Garcia, Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc.
CEO of the Year - LATAM
Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd.
Best Digital Bank - Sierra Leone
HPS
Best Payment Solution Provider - North Africa
Icatu Vanguarda Gestão de Recursos
Fund Manager of the Year - Brazil
IFM Independent Fund Management AG
Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management
IGOFX
Best FX Broker - Asia
IGOFX
Best FX Technology - Asia
IGOFX
Fastest Growing FX Provider - Asia
Intercorp Group
Tax Advisory Firm of the Year - Brazil
International Capital Management AG
Best Foreign Asset Management Company - Romania
INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY MALAYSIA (IIUM)
Best Islamic Finance University Malaysia
Jammal Trust Bank SAL
Best Lending Bank of the Year - Lebanon
KBL European Private Bankers
Private Bank of the Year - Luxembourg
Laila Mamou, Wafasalaf
Best Female CEO - North Africa
LGT Capital Partners
Best Sustainable Investment Management Firm
LRI Group
Investment Company of the Year - Luxembourg
Max O Cisse, African Open Sky
Aviation CEO of the Year
MDO Management Company
Independent Fund Management Company - Luxembourg
Muhammad Ikram Thowfeek, First Global Academy and MIT Global
Business Personality and Contribution to Islamic Finance Education
Never Nyemudzo, CBZ Holdings Group
Banking CEO of the Year - Zimbabwe
NJMPF
Best Performing Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa
People's Bank
Bank of the Year - Sri Lanka
People's Bank
Best CSR Activities - Sri Lanka
PPS Portfolio Performance Ltd.
Investment Consultancy Management Company of the Year - Brazil
Produbanco
Bank of the Year - Ecuador
PTGoldenVisa
Best Golden Visa Service Provider - Portugal
Public Investment Corporation
Asset Management Firm of the Year - South Africa
Public Investment Corporation
Best Corporate Governance - South Africa
Public Investment Corporation
Best SOE - Africa
PUENTE
Best Investment Bank - Argentina
PUENTE
Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM
PUENTE
Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM
RCB Bank Ltd.
Bank of the Year - Cyprus
Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco
Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador
Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
Business Personality and Chairman of the Year
Sabetha Mwambenja, Covenant Bank for Women
Best Female Banker - Africa
Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank - SCB
Best Foreign Exchange Provider - Vietnam
Sam Camilleri, NJMPF
Financial CEO of the Year - South Africa
SENER
Infrastructure & Transport Company of the Year - EMA
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority - Shurooq
FDI Agency of the Year - MENA
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority - Shurooq
Best FDI Investment Initiative
SIX Group
Most Innovative Financial Technology Company - Switzerland
SURA Asset Management
Investment Management Company of the Year - Mexico
Sylvain Vieujot,Equitativa Group
Business Personality and CEO of the Year - UAE
Threestones Capital Management S.A.
Investment Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg
Tracom Services Ltd.
Best Banking Technology Product Provider - Africa
Trade360
Most Innovative Social Trading Technology
UFX
FX Broker of the Year
UMB Bank
Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana
UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
Best Corporate Governance - Mexico
UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES
Finance and Leasing Company - LATAM
Vantrust Capital
Asset Management Company of the Year - Chile
VOLTYLAB
Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco
VTB Capital
Corporate Investment Services Provider of the Year - EMEA
Wafasalaf
Finance Company of the Year - North Africa
Warba Bank
Bank of the Year - Kuwait
4 Africa Exchange (Pty) Ltd.
Best Trading Platform Firm - South Africa
Global ESG Leaders Awards
Grupo Energía de Bogotá
Leading Company in Sustainability - Colombia
Meliá Hotels International
Leading Company in Sustainability - Spain
Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Meliá Hotels International
ESG Leader of the Year - Spain
Viña Concha y Toro
Leading Company in Sustainability - Chile
YPF
Leading Company in Investor Relations - Argentina
YPF
Leading Company in Sustainability - Argentina
Global Healthcare Awards
Dompé
Best Therapeutic Solutions - Italy
Eugenio Aringhieri, Dompé
Best Performing CEO Biotech - Italy
Video page link: www.the-european.eu/category/videos
For more details on The European Magazine Business Awards 2017, go to
http://www.the-european.eu/the-european-awards
Contact
Maurice White
Awards Department
+44-(0)-207-0335-332
E: maurice@chasepublishing.co.uk
W: http://www.the-european.eu