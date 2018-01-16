sprite-preloader
Winners Announced for The European Magazine's Business Awards 2017

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy. It covers Global Banking and Finance, Global ESG Leaders and Global Healthcare sectors and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Magazine's Business Awards 2017 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies.

The European Magazine Business Awards 2017 Recipients

Global Banking and Finance Awards

Award Recipients

Category

Abdul Rahman Law Corporation

Shariah Compliant Law Firm of the Year - Singapore

ACTIAM

Best Sustainable Fund Management Company

Adv. Fariyal Mukaddam, 4 Africa Exchange

Most Influential CEO - South Africa

African Open Sky

Aviation Company of the Year

Akerton Partners

Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Banking Customer Rewards - Kuwait

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt

Best New Bank - Egypt

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Retail Bank of the Year - Kuwait

Ali Fuat Erbil, Garanti Bank

Best Sustainable Banking CEO of the Year - Turkey

Altarea Cogedim

Residential Property Developer - France

Andbank Spain

Best Wealth Management Bank - Spain

Arche Associates

Best Portfolio Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg

Asia Plantation Capital

Forestry Investment Company of the Year

Avatrade

Best Affiliate Broker

Avatrade

Best Broker

Banca March

Private Bank of the Year - Spain

Banco BCS

Best Private Bank - Angola

Banco BNI Europa

Bank of the Year - Portugal

BANCO COMERCIAL DO HUAMBO, SA

Best SME Bank of the Year - Angola

Banco Interatlântico - Grupo Caixa Geral de Depósitos

Bank of the Year - Cape Verde

Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial

Bank of the Year - Equatorial Guinea

BANCO SOL, SA

Best Commercial Bank - Angola

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

Best Corporate Governance - Malaysia

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

Best CSR Activities - Malaysia

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

Best Islamic Bank - Malaysia

BANQUE PÃ‚RIS BERTRAND STURDZA

Institutional Clients Private Bank of the Year - Switzerland

Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc.

Company of the Year - LATAM

BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA

Commercial Bank of the Year - Mozambique

BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, SA

Best Mobile Banking Platform - Mozambique

BCPG Public Company Limited.

Best Corporate Governance Principles - Renewable Energy Company - Southeast Asia

BCPG Public Company Limited.

Best Renewable Energy Company - Thailand

BELLIN

Best in Treasury Management

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year - Lebanon

BLOM BANK

Corporate Bank of the Year - MENA

BMCE Bank of Africa

Best Bank - Morocco

BMCE Bank of Africa

Most Trusted Bank - Africa

BONUS Banca de Inversión

Structured & Project Finance Advisory Firm of the Year

BTG Pactual

Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia

BTG Pactual

Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia

Carlisle Management Company SCA

Fund Management Company of the Year - Luxembourg

CBZ Bank

Best Retail Bank - Zimbabwe

CINDE Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency

FDI Agency of the Year - LATAM

cleversoft group

Best financial technology Product Provider

Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)

Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco

Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)

Monaco Banking Ambassador

Corporación Financiera Alba

Best Corporate Governance - Spain

Coutinho Nobre Miguel, BANCO SOL, SA

Banking CEO of the Year - Angola

Covenant Bank for Women

Best SME Bank - Tanzania

DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Corporate Governance Company of the Year - Saudi Arabia

DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Real Estate Company of the Year - Saudi Arabia

Davivienda Corredores

Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia

Dennis de Jong, UFX

FX Director of the Year

Deus Technology

Best Technology Solutions in Wealth, Asset and Investment Management

Deus Technology

Most innovative Banking Product Provider

DPM Finanzas EAFI

Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain

EFG Hermes

Best Asset Management Solutions - Egypt

EFG Hermes

Best Sustainable Financial Provider - Egypt

EGBANK

Banking Brand of the Year - Egypt

Equitativa Group

Shariah Compliant Fund Manager of the Year - GCC

Eurekers

Best Trading Education Provider - Portugal

Eurohold

Corporate Finance Advisory Firm of the Year

FALCONI Consultants for Results

Best Management Consulting firm - Brazil

FBS

Best Forex Broker - Southeast Asia

Fermaca

Natural Gas Company - LATAM

Fermaca

Pipeline Project of the Year - LATAM

Fides Treasury Services Ltd.

Multi-Banking Solution Provider of the Year

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A

Asset Management Company of the Year

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A

Fiduciary Company of the Year

First Global Academy

Best Islamic Finance Education Provider - Sri Lanka

FXTM

Forex Broker Firm of the Year - Europe

Gbenga Alade, Guaranty Trust Bank

Banking CEO of the Year - Sierra Leone

Gerardo Garcia, Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc.

CEO of the Year - LATAM

Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd.

Best Digital Bank - Sierra Leone

HPS

Best Payment Solution Provider - North Africa

Icatu Vanguarda Gestão de Recursos

Fund Manager of the Year - Brazil

IFM Independent Fund Management AG

Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management

IGOFX

Best FX Broker - Asia

IGOFX

Best FX Technology - Asia

IGOFX

Fastest Growing FX Provider - Asia

Intercorp Group

Tax Advisory Firm of the Year - Brazil

International Capital Management AG

Best Foreign Asset Management Company - Romania

INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY MALAYSIA (IIUM)

Best Islamic Finance University Malaysia

Jammal Trust Bank SAL

Best Lending Bank of the Year - Lebanon

KBL European Private Bankers

Private Bank of the Year - Luxembourg

Laila Mamou, Wafasalaf

Best Female CEO - North Africa

LGT Capital Partners

Best Sustainable Investment Management Firm

LRI Group

Investment Company of the Year - Luxembourg

Max O Cisse, African Open Sky

Aviation CEO of the Year

MDO Management Company

Independent Fund Management Company - Luxembourg

Muhammad Ikram Thowfeek, First Global Academy and MIT Global

Business Personality and Contribution to Islamic Finance Education

Never Nyemudzo, CBZ Holdings Group

Banking CEO of the Year - Zimbabwe

NJMPF

Best Performing Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa

People's Bank

Bank of the Year - Sri Lanka

People's Bank

Best CSR Activities - Sri Lanka

PPS Portfolio Performance Ltd.

Investment Consultancy Management Company of the Year - Brazil

Produbanco

Bank of the Year - Ecuador

PTGoldenVisa

Best Golden Visa Service Provider - Portugal

Public Investment Corporation

Asset Management Firm of the Year - South Africa

Public Investment Corporation

Best Corporate Governance - South Africa

Public Investment Corporation

Best SOE - Africa

PUENTE

Best Investment Bank - Argentina

PUENTE

Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM

PUENTE

Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM

RCB Bank Ltd.

Bank of the Year - Cyprus

Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco

Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador

Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Business Personality and Chairman of the Year

Sabetha Mwambenja, Covenant Bank for Women

Best Female Banker - Africa

Sai Gon Joint Stock Commercial Bank - SCB

Best Foreign Exchange Provider - Vietnam

Sam Camilleri, NJMPF

Financial CEO of the Year - South Africa

SENER

Infrastructure & Transport Company of the Year - EMA

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority - Shurooq

FDI Agency of the Year - MENA

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority - Shurooq

Best FDI Investment Initiative

SIX Group

Most Innovative Financial Technology Company - Switzerland

SURA Asset Management

Investment Management Company of the Year - Mexico

Sylvain Vieujot,Equitativa Group

Business Personality and CEO of the Year - UAE

Threestones Capital Management S.A.

Investment Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg

Tracom Services Ltd.

Best Banking Technology Product Provider - Africa

Trade360

Most Innovative Social Trading Technology

UFX

FX Broker of the Year

UMB Bank

Corporate Bank of the Year - Ghana

UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Best Corporate Governance - Mexico

UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Finance and Leasing Company - LATAM

Vantrust Capital

Asset Management Company of the Year - Chile

VOLTYLAB

Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco

VTB Capital

Corporate Investment Services Provider of the Year - EMEA

Wafasalaf

Finance Company of the Year - North Africa

Warba Bank

Bank of the Year - Kuwait

4 Africa Exchange (Pty) Ltd.

Best Trading Platform Firm - South Africa

Global ESG Leaders Awards

Grupo Energía de Bogotá

Leading Company in Sustainability - Colombia

Meliá Hotels International

Leading Company in Sustainability - Spain

Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Meliá Hotels International

ESG Leader of the Year - Spain

Viña Concha y Toro

Leading Company in Sustainability - Chile

YPF

Leading Company in Investor Relations - Argentina

YPF

Leading Company in Sustainability - Argentina

Global Healthcare Awards

Dompé

Best Therapeutic Solutions - Italy

Eugenio Aringhieri, Dompé

Best Performing CEO Biotech - Italy

Video page link: www.the-european.eu/category/videos

For more details on The European Magazine Business Awards 2017, go to

http://www.the-european.eu/the-european-awards

Contact

Maurice White

Awards Department

+44-(0)-207-0335-332

E: maurice@chasepublishing.co.uk

W: http://www.the-european.eu


© 2018 PR Newswire