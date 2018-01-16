The Foldable Axon M Launches in China, Upcoming Launches in Europe to Complete Global Rollout

BEIJING, Jan, 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Mobile Devices officially launched the Axon M today in China at the Olympic Tower, the highest central point in Beijing,at a symbolic ceremony to mark the arrival of a transformational user experience for Chinese consumers. The Axon M is a category defining, foldable smartphone with dual screens that delivers a revolutionary smartphone experience to enable consumers to multitask and enjoy content in a better way. Beginning on January 20, the Axon M will be available on the online channels of JD.com, MyZTE.com, and offline channels of China Telecom.

The Axon M was announced on October 17, 2017 in New York City with AT&T. The next day in Tokyo, Japan, the M was announced in the winter press conference held by NTT DOCOMO. Today, it waslaunched in China, and in Q1 2018, ZTE will be launching the Axon M with leading carriers in Europe such asTIM and Vodafone. This will mark the completion of a global launch and will enable consumers around the world to experience the unlimited potential that Axon M offers.

"Consumers are looking for inspirations. They want to have more options, but they also want to experience the world around them more fully and in different ways," said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "The Axon M is our answer and it has been well-received by consumers in markets around the world. We will continue to develop and lead the industry in the foldable smartphone category to provide meaningful innovation to consumers."

The Axon M was an honoree recipient of the CES 2018 Innovation Award. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.