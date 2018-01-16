M6 Group and CANAL+ Group announce that they have signed a comprehensive partnership for the inclusion of M6 Group content within CANAL packages.

Regulatory News:

Subscribers to CANAL packages will continue to have access to M6 Group (Paris:MMT) channels (M6, W9, 6ter, Téva, Paris Première, M6 Music, Girondins TV and M6 Boutique la chaîne), as well as their related services and will soon have access to additional content and services:

More on-demand programmes

catch up available for more than 7 days, and for more than 30 days for some programmes;

the option to access all the episodes from a single season during its broadcast and to rewatch the previous season for some series;

previews available from 24h to 7 days in advance e.g. the first episode of the "This is Us" series from 22 January 2018, ahead of the scheduled broadcast on 24 January.

New features associated with M6 Group content, such as start-over, resume play, the option to download content to watch offline (download to go) and future innovative "Enhanced TV" features.

All these new programmes and features will be available on TV and mobile devices via the My CANAL website. TV by CANAL packages currently available from Free, Orange and Bouygues Télécom are covered by this agreement.

This agreement also includes a new, extended and strengthened partnership with Vivendi in relation to Dailymotion. Platform users will enjoy access to M6 Group's iconic short comedy series, a selection of the channels' highlights and flagship programmes (entertainment, daily programmes, news, etc.), as well as content produced exclusively for online viewing by the Golden Moustache brand.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006602/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

M6 Group

Anne-Sophie Aubrée+33 1 41 92 66 22

asaubree@m6.fr

or

Groupe CANAL

Laurence Gallot+33 1 71 35 02 22

or

Antoine Banet-Rivet, +33 1 71 35 00 26