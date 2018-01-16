

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant Ford Tuesday announced that it will roll out its all-new Mustang Shelby GT500 with its 700-plus horsepower supercharged V8 engine in 2019, making it the 'most powerful street-legal production Ford ever.'



'Embodying Ford Performance team's motorsport expertise, this new Mustang is engineered to stand apart on roadways and race tracks, thanks to its new innovative track technologies, performance hardware, plus aggressive and functional track-tuned styling,' the company said in a statement.



The last GT500, built during model years 2013 and 2014, had a 5.8-liter supercharged V8 that produced 662 hp and 631 pound-feet of torque, as well as a top speed of 200 mph.



The GT500 will be able to surpass the 650-hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and could match the 707-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in power. However, the 840-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will remain the most powerful American muscle car.



Ford's current Mustang Shelby GT350 boasts 526-horsepower.



