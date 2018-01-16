GLX - Global Listing Exchange: GLX.com Partners with SlingshotVR to Bring Virtual Reality to Wall Street

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Today GLX announced that they have partnered with SlingshotVR (SVR) to co-develop virtual reality enabled solutions for financial communications and data access.

"We feel that the SVR team's vision and technical expertise will help GLX build a truly revolutionary social finance network," stated Ronald P. Russo, Jr., Founder & CEO of GLX.

Cody Ross, SVR's Founder & CEO, said, "The opportunity to transform the interface of the financial world is truly ambitious and was a vision we were immediately drawn to, and we could not be more excited to partner with GLX to realize this vision."

About SlingshotVR

SlingshotVR (SVR) is a full-scale xR development firm based in Brooklyn, NYC and specializes in enterprise xR solutions for global businesses. SVR innovates game-changing solutions using Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) to transform how companies and organizations collaborate, communicate, and operate. For more information please visit SlingshotVR.com.

About the GLXCoin.eth

The GLXCoin (GLXC) is a cryptographic token used as a payment protocol on the GLX platform. GLX is launching the Pre-Sale of the GLXCoin on February 1st and the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on February 15th. For more information please visit ICO.GLX.com.

About GLX - Global Listing Exchange™

GLX is building the world's only Capital Market Directory and Social Finance Network at GLX.com. The destination is a global capital market news data portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.

The GLX platform will be developed as a blockchain based distributed network creating the world's first Global Capital Market Computer. The GLX - DAppExchange (DappExchange.com) is GLX's "decentralized app store" where anyone can publish DApps that can be used in the GLX ecosystem.

Contact:

The GLX-Editor's Desk | +1 855 GLX INTL | editor@GLX.com | GLX.com | ICO.GLX.com

Disclaimer: This announcement may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to GLX that is based on the beliefs of GLX's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available, to GLX's management. This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell securities in GLX, Inc., the GLX platform, or any related or associated company. The GLXCoin is a utility token and not a cryptoasset, cryptocurrency, security, or investment.

