ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 16, 2018) - AndCo Consulting (AndCo), an independent, employee-owned institutional investment consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Sara Searle as compliance officer. In her new role, Searle will work with Chief Compliance Officer Matt DeConcini to ensure that all legal and regulatory requirements are fulfilled with clients and to complete regulatory filings required of a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Searle joins AndCo with over 10 years of compliance experience. Most recently, Searle was chief compliance officer at Triloma Financial Group, LLC, where she was responsible for enhancing and overseeing the execution of the broker-dealer's entire compliance program, including: policy drafting, leading annual review, designing and delivering training and resolving and remediating exceptions.

"As a firm, we are committed to safeguarding our mission of representing the sole interests of our clients by redefining independence," said Mike Welker, President and CEO of AndCo. "Having someone with Sara's experience on our compliance team ensures that we are able to go above and beyond to meet that goal. We are thrilled to have her on board."

"I was drawn to AndCo because of their passion for transparency and desire to put the client first in all situations," said Searle. "I'm excited to join a working environment where everyone is committed to the client and focused on being a transformative force for independence in the industry."

Sara Searle officially joined AndCo Consulting today, January 16, 2018.

About AndCo Consulting

AndCo, a full-service independent institutional investment consulting firm headquartered in Orlando, Fla., was founded on the belief that the institutional client should have the most objective and unbiased information with which to prudently evaluate their investment portfolio/program. The firm is comprised of a dedicated group of industry specialists with diverse business backgrounds working together toward the common goal of simplifying the investment and fiduciary decisions of fund sponsors. With offices around the country and over $77 billion in assets under advisement, AndCo serves as an independent fiduciary to each of its clients by accepting no soft-dollar compensation, having no broker dealer affiliations, selling no investment products, and having no pay-to-play arrangements.

For more information about AndCo Consulting, please visit: www.andcoconsulting.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/16/11G149483/Images/Sara_Searle_headshot-fc15763e7afd94049420aa05fea38312.jpg

Contact

Daniella Monteiro

Findsome & Winmore for AndCo Consulting

(407) 722-7830

dmonteiro@findsomewinmore.com