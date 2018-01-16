For the 6th year in a row, President Bill Clinton, the Founder of the Clinton Foundation and 42nd President of the United States, will deliver keynote remarks at the 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit held in London, England, February 23-25, 2018. President Clinton, who serves as Honorary Chair of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation's Regional Network Chairs, joins an acclaimed group of global leaders, government representatives, healthcare and hospital CEOs, medical experts and patient advocates who will gather for the first time in London to confront preventable hospital deaths around the world.

"We are thrilled to have President Clinton continue this journey with us to eliminate preventable patient deaths in our hospitals," said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "Medical errors affect nearly one in ten patients and kill an estimated three million people worldwide. The Patient Safety Movement may not have been possible without President Clinton's early support and involvement. With his unwavering commitment to this cause, we have been able to convene some of the best minds and hearts and their work has had a profound impact on millions of lives around the world."

From medication-related errors to the rise of hospital acquired infections, more than 200,000 people in the United States die each year from medical errors.1 Death due to medical errors is now the third leading cause of deaths in the U.S. alone. In Europe, infections acquired in hospitals affect an estimated 1 in 20 patients every year (estimated at 4.1 million patients) with the four most common types being urinary tract infections (27%), lower respiratory tract infections (24%), surgical site infections (17%) and bloodstream infections (10.5%).2

The 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit in London, supported by the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt, MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, United Kingdom, and co-convened by the European Society of Anaesthesiology, will confront large problems with actionable solutions that can transform the process of care for dramatic improvements in patient safety, quality and cost of care. Some of the best minds in healthcare will engage and collaborate on high-impact patient safety challenges through monitoring and feedback, predicting risk, therapeutic advances, decision support, interoperability, and automating and integrating quality measures. Leading physicians, hospital administrators, medical technology manufacturers, government representatives, and patient advocates from around the world will share the latest advances and challenges in patient safety and at this summit will release new evidence-based Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) in four key areas:

Last year, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation revealed that commitments by over 3,500 hospitals across 43 countries resulted in saving 69,519 patients from preventable deaths in 2016. These hospitals have committed to implementing evidence-based APSS or other processes to prevent deaths due to medical errors.

This year the Patient Safety Movement, in addition to Humanitarian Awards, will also present three recipients of the 2017 Patient Safety Innovation Award.

About Patient Safety Movement Foundation:

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 3 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to 0 by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the world's best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.

