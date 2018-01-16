

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle has agreed to sell its U.S. confectionery business to Italy's Ferrero for $2.8 billion, as the Swiss food giant pushes forward towards healthier products.



Nestle's U.S. confectionery business represents about three percent of U.S. Nestlé Group sales. The 2016 sales reached about $900 million. It includes popular local chocolate brands such as Butterfinger, Crunch, BabyRuth, 100Grand, Raisinets, Chunky, OhHenry! and SnoCaps.



However, the unit has been underperforming compared to rivals for years, as majority of consumers have now switched to healthier snacks like fruit and nut bars and premium brands like Lindt.



Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider commented: 'With Ferrero we have found an exceptional home for our U.S. confectionery business where it will thrive. At the same time, this move allows Nestlé to invest and innovate across a range of categories where we see strong future growth and hold leadership positions, such as pet care, bottled water, coffee, frozen meals and infant nutrition.'



The deal is expected to close around the end of the first quarter of 2018.



In June 2017, Nestle had announced that it was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale, for its U.S. chocolate and candy business, as the company focusing on its shift to becoming a health and nutrition company.



