The global beverage cans market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global beverage cans market by materials (aluminum and steel) and by application (non-alcoholic beverage and alcoholic beverage). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increased need for metal cans

Beverages such as beer, soft drinks, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and juices use metal cans extensively. The augmented need for metal cans is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global beverages cans market. Due to the various advantages of metal encasing products, metal packaging is preferred over other types of packaging. A hermetic seal is the quality of metal cans or glass containers of being alright. A better hermetic seal is provided by metal cans which is due to better sealing properties to restrict the flow of gases. Metals cans are also less prone to breakage during transit.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packagingresearch, "As the properties of the material remain unaffected when exposed to heat or higher temperature, metals cans are used in fast-processing or varied temperature environments. Thus, it is expected that there will be an increased need for metal cans during the forecast period."

Market trend: rising popularity of paperboard cans

A paperboard is made from two or more materials and it can be manufactured in various shapes and sizes. Along with various linear materials to achieve barrier requirements, the body of the can is made from paper. Growing concerns among consumers regarding the environmental impact of metals and plastic cans has made paperboard cans more popular. Paperboard cans are made from wood pulp, which is a renewable source and the cost of manufacturing is also less. Thus, the popularity of paperboard cans will impede the growth of the global beverage cans market during the forecast period.

Some of the companies in the market include:

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

CAN-PACK S.A.

CPMC HOLDINGS

Crown

Orora Packaging Australia

The global beverage cans market is fragmented and consists of a few international players. To increase their product portfolio and geographical reach, vendors in the market are acquiring other companies. Vendors are also trying to set up plants and offices in different geographical locations which would help them to better serve their customers belonging to that region.

