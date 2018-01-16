Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Fire Protection Solutions Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the facilities management industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of fire protection solutions and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global fire protection solutions market can be attributed to the rising demand from buyers to safeguard environment through the incorporation of preventive measures such as fire sprinklers and fire suppression systems," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "The major end-user industries for fire protection solutions include oil and gas, construction, hospitality, mining, automotive, and the manufacturing sector," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Fire Protection Solutions Market:

Tailormade solutions for data centers

Preference for voice alarm systems

Integration of IoT and automation within fire protection solutions

Tailormade solutions for data centers:

The high susceptibility to fire accidents in data centers has prompted suppliers to offer tailormade solutions. The sources of fire in data centers include electricity and the high use of flammable materials such as PCB's and plastics. Customized solutions include aspirated smoke detectors for the buyers' data centers that can detect smoke particles. Such devices are programmed to trigger an alarm followed by a sprinkling of water once it detects a certain level of smoke concentration during the early stages of a fire. Moreover, such solutions for data centers offer an array of customized solutions based on their specific requirements of buyers.

Preference for voice alarm systems:

An increasing number of buyers are now implementing voice alarm systems instead of conventional alarms, such as bells and sirens. Most of the voice alarm systems offer various functions such as a public notification about fire threats through voice messages, fire extinguishing services, and emergency lighting services. Moreover, the use of such systems eases the process of evacuation and helps in avoiding false reactions and panic among individuals in case of a mishap.

Integration of IoT and automation within fire protection solutions:

Rapid technological advancements have led to the rise in adoption of IoT and automation within this market space. Integrating new technological advancements in the existing fire protection systems helps in ensuring interoperability among the systems. Moreover, technical innovations enhance fire protection and life safety, through connected fire alarm panels and smoke detectors. Also, this enables the buyers to improve safety and streamline their operations.

