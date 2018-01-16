GAC Motor Brings Premium Lineup to 2018 NAIAS

Stepping Towards US Market

DETROIT, Michigan, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China's fastest growing auto brand, GAC Motor, launched its forth exhibition at the North American International Auto show (NAIAS) on January 15th. The signature models in its lineup, including the brand new GA4 sedan and GAC Motor's world debut concept car, the Enverge,areon display at the show, demonstrating the company's innovations in research, achievements in manufacturing, and its determination to build a world-class brand. The new GAC Motor blueprint will guide the company as it moves towards officially entering the US market in 2019.

The GA4 is a brand new compact sedan independently developed by GAC Motor for the A-class sedan market. Its overall design displays a grand and fashionable vision with ample interior space and excellent driving comfort. The introduction of GA4 further enriches GAC Motor's product matrix, which covers A-level to C-level sedan market. The company is bringing this new sedan tomarket on January 18 in Shanghai.

GAC Motor unveiled its first compact sport-utility new energy concept vehicle, the Enverge, to demonstrate its innovative leadership in core environmental technologies. The Enverge is GAC Motor's brand-new exploration in the field of electric crossover vehicles. Featuring many technological achievements, Enverge demonstrates the innovative allure of NEVs and creates a new driving experience for energetic young drivers.

GAC Motor's high-end strategic models, GA8, GS8, and GM8 are also at 2018 NAIAS to demonstrate the company's product strength together with other signature models, including GS3, GS4, GS7, and GA6. With the release of GA8, GS8, and GM8, GAC Motor has covered the high-end sedan, SUV and minivan market with a complete layout of luxury C-Class vehicles, which is a major milestone for GAC Motor as the company begins to transition to a new era of Chinese-led global products.

GAC Motor aspires to take an active part in integrating China into the tide of the global auto industry. GAC Motor is well prepared to embrace the challenges of entering the mature US market by offering leading quality, technology, and design. The company has beenthe highest-ranking Chinese brand in the Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study (IQS) for five consecutive years, showcasing the significant achievements of Chinese brands in terms of quality improvement.

In 2017, GAC Motor established its North American R&D center in Silicon Valley and hosted job fairs in Silicon Valley, Detroit and Boston. Since January this year, GAC Motor has started another round of recruitment programs in America to attract emerging talent in diverse fields.

GAC Motor is also expanding its efforts to raise brand awareness and increase its influence. Later this year, GAC Motor will announce a new branding strategy to the world, as well as the new English brand name to better serve our consumers across countries. GAC Motor North America Sales Company is set to be established in 2018. The company will, for the first time ever, attend the annual convention of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) in Las Vegas this March, further expanding its distribution network and dealership resources.

It is also noteworthy that GAC Motor has attached great significance to CSR beside keeping fast growth. The company has continuously engaged in major public welfare activities with a focus on global environmental protection, including building China's first-ever "Three-River Source National Park" with WWF.

"We look forward to the increasing attention and support worldwide," added Yu Jun. "In our pursuit of the North American market, GAC Motor stands ready to share our high-quality products and work with all of you to create a better life of mobility."

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor achieved a 37.2% year-on-year increase in 2017, and now ranks first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2017 China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS). The company had a production and sales volume of 500,000 vehicles in 2017 and aims to reach 1,000,000 vehicles by 2020.With sales and services networks established in 14 countries supported by top global suppliers, GAC Motor is to enter US market in 2019.

