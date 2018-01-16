The latest market research report by Technavio on the global dental bone graft substitutes marketpredicts a CAGR of around 10% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global dental bone graft substitutes market by procedure (alveolar ridge preservation graft or socket graft, autogenous ramus/chin graft or block bone graft, and subantral graft or sinus lift procedures), by type (xenografts, allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and DBM), by product (biooss, osteograf, and grafton), by end-user (dental clinics and hospitals), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global dental bone graft substitutes market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Increasing incidence of oral diseases: a major market driver

In 2017, the xenografts segment dominated the market by occupying 57% share

EMEA dominated the global dental bone graft substitutes market with 41% share in 2017

Dentsply Sirona, Geistlich Holding, Institut Straumann, and Zimmer Biomet are the leading players in the market

Increasing incidence of oral diseases is one of the major factors driving the global dental bone graft substitutes market. Oral health is neglected by many communities across the world especially the underprivileged communities in developing and developed countries. Diseases such as dental caries and periodontal disease are common and are emerging as a major health burden. These diseases are caused due to high consumption of sugar and inadequate exposure to fluorides.

EMEA: largest dental bone graft substitutes market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global dental bone graft substitutes market in EMEA due to the high awareness of oral care, rising edentulous population, growing incidence of oral diseases, and active involvement of the government towards improving healthcare infrastructure.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, "France emerged as the leading contributor to the market in EMEA, followed by Germany and the UK. Germany provides high quality treatment to patients and has a system of mandatory health insurance."

Competitive vendor landscape

The presence of leading players such as Dentsply Sirona, Geistlich Holding, Institut Straumann, and Zimmer Biomet has made the dental bone graft substitutes market highly competitive and concentrated. These vendors are focusing on developing technologically advanced dental bone graft substitutes. Moreover, these vendors are investing heavily in R&D to produce new innovative products and are expanding their reach to other regions.

