Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Groupe Carrefour's activities in Brazil, has published today its Q4 2017 sales release.

All information related to this release is available on Grupo Carrefour Brasil's website (http://www.grupocarrefourbrasil.com.br/).

About Carrefour

A global leader and the reference in food retail, Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs more than 384,000 people worldwide and generated total sales of 103.7 billion euros under its banners in 2016. Every day, Carrefour welcomes 13 million customers around the world and is actively committed to quality and to more sustainable trade. The Group's Corporate Social Responsibility worldwide approach is built on three pillars: fighting against waste in all its forms, protecting biodiversity and working alongside the company's partners.

For more information: www.carrefour.com,@CarrefourGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006723/en/

Contacts:

Carrefour

Group Communications

+33 (0) 1 41 04 26 17

or

Investor Relations

+33 (0) 1 41 04 28 83