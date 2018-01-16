Originate, Inc. a software innovation studio partnering with high-profile startups and leading global brands has received an investment from Pacific Growth Investors, LLC.

With offices in the United States and Europe, Originate has achieved record revenue growth of over 50% in 2017 and will use the proceeds for working capital and international expansion. Originate accelerates the design and delivery of next generation software solutions with a focus on time to market, scalability, and business impact.

"Originate works with some of the world's most sophisticated companies to leverage the power of modern technologies and navigate the increasingly complex digital and business ecosystem," said Brent Cohen, CEO of Originate, Inc. "This investment, coupled with our exceptional talent, will allow us to scale our expertise and ultimately help our partners build and maintain their competitive advantage."

"We are excited to partner with Originate in support of their growth goals," said Mark Sampson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Growth Investors. "Originate is a leader in its field and has partnered with cutting-edge companies in financial services, media, and technology to develop new and innovative software products. We continue to believe that information technology will be transformational in the near term, and that Originate's services will be in high demand."

About Originate:

Originate designs, builds, and scales transformative technology products. Founded in 2007, we have offices based in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Las Vegas, New York, and Berlin. We partner with large enterprises to build revolutionary new products and reimagine legacy systems, and with high growth startups to help them accelerate their vision and create competitive advantage. Our model includes bolstering innovation labs, embedding agile teams in partner companies to drive rapid change from within, and designing and developing products from concept to launch.

For more information, please visit www.originate.com.

About PGI:

Pacific Growth Investors is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Torrance, California, that completes structured growth equity investments as the sponsor of entrepreneurially owned, lower middle market businesses. The principals of PGI have over fifty years of combined financial and operational experience across a variety of businesses. Our focus is to partner with experienced owners, operators and founders of established businesses who seek flexible, patient capital solutions and a value-added partner that can provide financial, operational and strategic assistance. We combine our industry knowledge and insights to guide owners through growth opportunities with an aim towards enhancing shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.pacificgrowthinvestors.com.

